Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in thousands of years

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 17 days ago
CNN – After more than 3,000 years, Tasmanian devils have been born in the wild in mainland Australia.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils — known as joeys — were born at the 988-acre Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australian NGO Aussie Ark said in an Instagram post on Monday.

Tasmanian devils died out on the mainland after the arrival of dingoes — a species of wild dog — and were restricted to the island of Tasmania, CNN reported.

The creatures took another hit when a contagious form of cancer known as Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD) killed around 90% of the population since it was discovered in 1996.

Aussie Ark introduced 11 of the creatures back into the wild in mainland Australia back in September. The introduction added on to an earlier trial involving 15 marsupials, bringing the total of Tasmanian devils on the mainland to 26.

And now, just months after their release, the creatures have successfully reproduced — and conservationists have identified the tiny marsupials, which they say are the size of shelled peanuts, inside the pouches of the mothers, CNN reported.

According to Tourism Australia, female Tasmanian devils give birth to between 20 and 40 joeys at once.

“We have been working tirelessly for the better part of 10 years to return Devils to the wild of mainland Australia with the hope that they would establish a sustainable population. Once they were back, it was entirely up to them,” Animal Ark said in a statement on Monday. “We had been watching them from afar until it was time to step in and confirm the birth of our first wild joeys. And what a moment it was!”

