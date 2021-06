Summer Camps near Rochester, Minnesota that still have openings for 2021. Summer vacation is here for our kids! It's still a bit weird out there on what is open and what isn't for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, if you are looking for summer camps for your kids, I've got great news. There are STILL some with openings in the Rochester, Minnesota area and throughout Southeast Minnesota. I know this, because I just went searching for some and snagged a few spots for my own little ones.