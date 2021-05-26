Cancel
Drinks

The secret ingredient in this whiskey is Metallica...no seriously

By Joshua Sargent
Stamford Advocate
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no shortage of celebrity-endorsed liquors lining the shelves of your local licensed liquor store, but few have the bona fides of Metallica’s “Blackened” blended whiskey. Not only was it the Gold winner of the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits competition, but it's the final creation of legendary master distiller Dave Pickerell – a 14-year veteran of Maker’s Mark and the “founding father” of craft distilling. According to Master Distiller Rob Dietrich, who took over after Pickerell’s untimely passing in 2018, the former considered Blackened his “legacy whiskey.”

