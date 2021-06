Ted Lasso is the guy we would want coaching us in the editing bay. Ted Lasso’s two main editors, Melissa McCoy and A.J. Catoline, have an incredibly important job to do. Not only do they have to make the pace of the episode match Ted's wit and the soccer game's excitement, but they also have to know when to hold for emotion. Sure, that sounds like the average day in the life of an editor, but on a show like Ted Lasso, there are so many nuanced beats within the story, and the editing has to be perfect for them to hit.