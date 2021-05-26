Cancel
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth Police Log Week of May 27

By Anne Berleant
Ellsworth American
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — A local man called the police on May 22 to report that the woman who lived in the apartment above him was harassing him. Officer James Hassard was one of the responding officers, and he spoke with the woman. He also spoke with a second woman living in a different apartment. Both women said the man was the harasser and had been harassing both of them. Hassard closed the incident by telling all three residents to stay away from each other.

Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine State Police Seek Waterboro Man with Many Active Warrants

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Waterboro man, who's wanted on multiple active warrants. Darren Foglio, 51, is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, and 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent the Waterboro and Lyman areas. Police say Foglio has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a warrant for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Police say he is not considered dangerous.
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Two Adults & One Child Dead in Crash, Brunswick, Maine

A fiery crash on Route 1 in Brunswick that claimed the lives of two adults and a girl remains under investigation. According to Brunswick Police, the vehicle crashed into a rock embankment and was quickly engulfed in flames. Several passersby were able to pull the children out of the back seat, but were unable to free the adults.
Maine StateWMUR.com

Body found in Northwood identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood has been identified. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog. The cause and manner of Valcourt's death,...
Maine StateMetroWest Daily News

Maine man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — A man suffered severe injuries Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle into a fire hydrant and utility pole, authorities said. The man’s condition is not known, police spokesman Sgt. Zachary Attaway said Monday. Attaway did not identify the man, saying only that he was in his 60s and...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies have filed charges in connection with an incident last week where a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his parents with a gun left on a nightstand. The child’s father, Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Maine StateWMTW

Thank you EMS workers: Maine celebrates National EMS Week

PORTLAND, Maine — National EMS Week is underway, with departments across Maine helping honor and celebrate the work done by emergency medical services employees. This is the 46th year for the celebration and the theme this year is, "This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities." Many providers and departments across...
Hancock County, MEmdislander.com

Sheriff’s office promotions leave opening for new deputy

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane announced the promotion of two patrol deputies on May 4. Kane made the announcement at the Hancock County Commissioners meeting, which was held online because of the pandemic. Deputy Dan Harlan has been promoted to patrol sergeant. “Dan started as a corrections officer...
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Band of brothers

Two families are mourning the loss of Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief Bobby Dorr — the family he went home to and the family he worked beside. It was abundantly clear during Dorr’s cancer battle and final days that a firefighter never fights alone. Dorr joined the Ellsworth Fire Department in...
Gouldsboro, MEEllsworth American

Gouldsboro voters’ OK sought to explore alternative policing

GOULDSBORO — Voters once again will decide whether their town should continue to have its own police department or contract for law enforcement services from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at the annual Town Meeting June 9. The persistent issue resurfaces in the wake of Police Chief John Shively’s May...