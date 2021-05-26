Cancel
Bruce Arians isn’t thrilled with location for Tom Brady’s private workouts

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady held a private workout for a number of his Buccaneers teammates on Monday afternoon, and while Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said he approves of the workout, he admits he wasn’t thrilled with the location. “I’d rather see them do it here, for their own protection,” Arians...

Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
Aaron Rodgers
