McDonald’s ‘BTS Meal’ deal begins today, and the collaboration goes beyond nuggets

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Fans eager for the “BTS Meal” at McDonald’s will be excited to hear that collaboration goes beyond nuggets. McDonald’s is dropping a limited-edition merchandise line Wednesday that is inspired by group’s purple colors and fast food chain’s logo. The collection is a “perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands,” the fast food chain announced. The merch includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.

J Balvin
Travis Scott
