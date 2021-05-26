McDonald’s ‘BTS Meal’ deal begins today, and the collaboration goes beyond nuggets

A remix of Britney Spears' "Toxic" plays in the background as one Taco Bell employee demonstrates just how much tea they have to pour down the drain in a recent TikTok video. The video focuses on the employee disposing of two large dispensers of Lipton sweet and unsweetened tea at their undisclosed Taco Bell location. The containers, filled to the brim, get poured down the kitchen sink and could amount to gallons of waste between both dispensers. Restaurant workers from across the internet chimed in with comments to the video like "we be having like 6 them as waste at McDonald's," and "just take it with you [and] give it to homeless people or a food shelter."