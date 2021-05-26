McDonald’s ‘BTS Meal’ deal begins today, and the collaboration goes beyond nuggets
(CNN) — Fans eager for the “BTS Meal” at McDonald’s will be excited to hear that collaboration goes beyond nuggets. McDonald’s is dropping a limited-edition merchandise line Wednesday that is inspired by group’s purple colors and fast food chain’s logo. The collection is a “perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands,” the fast food chain announced. The merch includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.www.crossroadstoday.com