Nas X's honest LP

’s Lil Nas X had the biggest song in the world—“Old Town Road”—right out of the box. But he’s subsequently refused to be put in a box. Though he came out in a playfully understated way shortly after his single went supernova, the 22-year-old Georgia native born Montero Lamar Hill took his time in crafting a musical statement about his sexuality. When he did, with the blockbuster single “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” and its saucy, provocative video, he once again dominated the cultural conversation. While an official drop date is TBA, Lil Nas’ debut full-length could be just weeks away. As pop songwriting luminary Justin Tranter remarks about him in our forthcoming Pride issue, “Lil Nas X is our first queer superstar that the world is allowing to be three-dimensional.” Though his increased confidence is obvious, Lil Nas remains as endearing as he was the day he ambled in with his irresistible amalgam of country and trap. It’s just that now he’s ready to tell his whole story.