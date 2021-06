Olivia Rodrigo is a certified Depop girl. The “drivers license” singer will be putting her closet up for resale on Depop starting today, June 3. Announced over Instagram on June 2, Olivia's new Depop shop will feature looks from her music videos – "deja vu" and "good 4 u" in particular – as well as her own personal closet. The shop, which she named SOURshop, has over 39k followers at the time of writing. Her bio states that all proceeds will be donated to charity, though we don’t have the details about the organizations or causes.