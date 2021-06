Another Masai giraffe has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which welcomed two Masai giraffe calves last year. The calf was born on June 10 and is six feet tall and weighs 183 pounds. According to Scott Terrell, Director of Animal & Science Operations, he’s “playful, curious and pretty chill” and has been spending lots of time with mom, Lily. He has a unique butterfly marking on his right shoulder and heart-shaped markings throughout his coat.