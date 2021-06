Iowa’s emergency notification system is receiving an upgrade that will increase its capabilities to provide emergency and public safety information to citizens. Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system that enables State and local officials to communicate emergency information directly to citizens. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) is making improvements to the system, in place since 2014, that will utilize improved technology to make it easier for officials to issue alerts and will provide more options for the public to receive vital information.