LOCAL & STATE MATTERS: Reflections on the pandemic and resiliency of the community

At the writing of this article, Governor Baker had just announced many Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted on May 29 and the State of Emergency will end on June 15. One can’t help but reflect on the past 13 months and on the changes caused by this unprecedented pandemic. Sadly, many lives, jobs, and businesses were lost. People are still suffering from the pandemic’s economic impact, as well as its effect on mental and physical health. Yet, through it all, we can be grateful for and extremely proud of the resiliency, compassion, and adaptation of people, especially here in America’s Hometown.