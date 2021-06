As the tourism industry gears up for a bullish recovery, Destinations International, the global trade association for destination organizations, has been busy forming a new alliance while shoring up an existing partnership in preparation for better times ahead. Before and during its hybrid CEO Summit, which took place May 25-27 at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street in Tampa, Florida, the association announced the launch of its newly formed Canadian Alliance as well as the dates of its Destination Showcase, produced in partnership with PCMA.