Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it would not be advancing VX-864 into late-stage testing as a potential treatment for patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) despite the drug having achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase II study. "These data provide clear evidence that an oral small molecule corrector designed to promote the proper folding of the mutant Z-AAT protein can increase plasma levels of functional AAT," the company said, but "the magnitude of treatment effect observed in this study is unlikely to translate into substantial clinical benefit." Shares fell as much as 15% on the news.