REVIEW: CRUELLA is unworthy of the original de Vil

Warning: This review will contain spoilers for Cruella. Be advised. For some reason, when the credits roll on Cruella, the original “Cruella de Vil” song by Bill Lee doesn’t play; instead, it’s a pop remix that’s full of girl power and kind of spins off of Madonna. It makes no earthly sense and it’s not very compelling, much like the movie that precedes it. The movie doesn’t seem to get why Cruella is such a baddie — she wants to skin puppies, which is horrifying, and that’s about it. Add in a miscast Emma Stone who’s miscast because she’s far too charismatic for such a…well, hag, and Emma Thompson as a villainous type she’s played too many times before, and you get a movie which should’ve stalled before it even hit production.