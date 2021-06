The European Football Association aborted the desire of the city of Munich to light the stadium “Allianz Arena” in rainbow colors during the match scheduled for Wednesday between Germany and Hungary in the framework of the European Cup. The Munich City Initiative was intended to support the LGBT community and to protest an anti-gay law passed by the Hungarian Parliament. The European Football Association justified this refusal, considering that the initiative had a political dimension against the Hungarian Parliament’s decision, at a time when the Federation confirmed its desire to “preserve its political and religious neutrality.”