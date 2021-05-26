How Anthony Ramos Fights For His Freckles

Anthony Ramos has taken off. The Brooklyn native has been putting in work for years and is now well on his way to becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men. Most people recognize him for his Hamilton success or for his role as Mars Blackmon in Spike Lee’s 2017 She’s Gotta Have It series on Netflix. [Ed note: They may even remember him as the Crown Royal guy.] The actor is now ready for the world to see him in his first-ever role as a leading man in this summer’s In The Heights—a movie based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Broadway show of the same name. There’s really nothing Ramos can’t do artistically. He raps, he acts, he dances, he sings, and he’s charismatic. The best part? He refused to change the core of who he is to get this far. Witnessing certain actors in action for the first time is enough of an indicator to know if that’s their calling or not. Any project Ramos has acted in since Hamilton is proof that he was meant to do this, yet the lack of diversity in Hollywood almost robbed viewers of the opportunity to see his talent come to fruition.