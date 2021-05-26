Cancel
How Anthony Ramos Fights For His Freckles

Cover picture for the articleThe Hamilton alum doesn't know much about skin care, but he remembers the name of everyone whose salon chair he's sat in. Now, after a Netflix series and A Star Is Born, but just before taking the lead in this summer's In the Heights, Anthony Ramos has learned a thing or two about transformation. In an as-told-to interview with Allure's Devon Abelman, the actor/singer-songwriter shares exactly what those lessons are and where they originated.

Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda ‘Les Mis’ Comment Perfectly Explains Why Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos Was Right For The Role

Actors are chameleons. They can alter their mannerisms and physicality to match characters that are wildly different from themselves. But sometimes the opposite is true - a character will feel so familiar that an actor can seamlessly slip into their skin. That’s exactly how Lin-Manuel Miranda feels about Anthony Ramos, the Broadway sensation who played the dual role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

In The Heights' Anthony Ramos loves a good bodega beef patty

As In The Heights’ Usnavi, Anthony Ramos is no stranger to bodega life. His character runs one in New York’s Washington Heights—though he’s looking to flee for what he thinks are greener pastures in the Dominican Republic. We recently sat down with Ramos to talk In The Heights, and we couldn’t resist our basest urge to talk snacks—from $.25 juice grenades to café con leche, Puerto Rican sweet breads to beef patties with cheese. In the video above, you’ll find that delicious discussion.
TV & VideosCollider

'In Treatment': Anthony Ramos on "Allowing the Words to Do the Work" For the HBO Drama

Anthony Ramos is having quite a summer. After his initial breakout role as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the original Broadway production of Hamilton, he's become central to several very different projects, including a starring role in Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights. He's also now playing Eladio, a sensitive and struggling home care worker receiving care of his own with his therapist Brooke (Uzo Aduba) in the new season of In Treatment. The role, he says, proved challenging in comparison to his other projects because it meant "allowing the words to do the work. There ain't no dancing, ain't no music, ain't no stunts, you ain't jumping off of no cliffs, nothing. You're not doing any of that. Driving fast cars, you're not shooting guns. All you're doing is sitting in front of this computer screen, and just talking."
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

How ‘In the Heights’ rose up to movie size: A talk with Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Jon M. Chu and star Anthony Ramos

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the big cheese of the pandemic movie musical. How’s this for a one-two? Last summer the composer, lyricist, performer and contemporary musical theater’s goodwill ambassador handed hordes of desperate Disney+ subscribers an excellent live-on-Broadway edition of “Hamilton.” So basically, in the realm of popular commercial entertainment amid COVID-19, he saved us from whatever else we were watching.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

In The Heights Director On How Casting Anthony Ramos Helped Nail Down The Entire Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the Heights is poised to push Anthony Ramos’ career in a new direction. Ramos’ presence made musical and film audiences anticipate the musical film’s eventual release. But Ramos’ impact on the Warner Bros flick goes beyond just being its charismatic lead. Director Jon M. Chu was having trouble with the musical adaptation until the actor came into the picture. The In the Heights director broke down how Ramos’ casting helped to nail down the entire movie.
Moviesarcamax.com

Anthony Ramos: In The Heighs is more 'personal' than Hamilton

Anthony Ramos says that 'In The Heights' is more "personal" than 'Hamilton'. The 29-year-old actor is starring the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical and suggested it has a deeper connection with viewers compared to the acclaimed 'Hamilton', which shot Lin-Manuel to fame. Anthony, who plays Usnavi de la Vega...
Hamilton, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Can't Wait For In the Heights? Get to Know More About Anthony Ramos Before the Premiere

After rising to fame with his role in Hamilton, Anthony Ramos is making a name for himself yet again, this time with In the Heights. The 29-year-old stars as a bodega owner named Usnavi de la Vega, originally played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also serves as the narrator of the film. If you're not acquainted with Anthony already, it's time that you are, because he's not going anywhere anytime soon. In addition to In the Heights, which is out on June 11, Anthony will also be starring in the upcoming comedic sci-fi film Distant alongside Naomi Scott, and he's already been confirmed for the next Transformers movie. Yep, Anthony is here to stay. Get to know more about him ahead.
MoviesComplex

‘In the Heights’ Star Anthony Ramos on Being a ‘Trusted’ Foundation for Latino-Led Cinema

Anthony Ramos has taken off. The Brooklyn native has been putting in work for years and is now well on his way to becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men. Most people recognize him for his Hamilton success or for his role as Mars Blackmon in Spike Lee’s 2017 She’s Gotta Have It series on Netflix. [Ed note: They may even remember him as the Crown Royal guy.] The actor is now ready for the world to see him in his first-ever role as a leading man in this summer’s In The Heights—a movie based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Broadway show of the same name. There’s really nothing Ramos can’t do artistically. He raps, he acts, he dances, he sings, and he’s charismatic. The best part? He refused to change the core of who he is to get this far. Witnessing certain actors in action for the first time is enough of an indicator to know if that’s their calling or not. Any project Ramos has acted in since Hamilton is proof that he was meant to do this, yet the lack of diversity in Hollywood almost robbed viewers of the opportunity to see his talent come to fruition.
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Anthony Ramos shares how ‘In the Heights’ changed his life: “No one was rushing to write the next Latino barely five-nine, freckled lead role”

Anthony Ramos was ready to quit acting until he saw a life-changing production of In the Heights﻿, which was “the first show I ever saw on Broadway.”. Ramos tells ABC Audio, “I… wanted to quit because I just felt like there were no roles for me. No one was rushing to write the next Latino barely five-nine, freckled lead role. Like no one was trying to write a role for that guy… At least it didn’t feel that way.”
Minoritiesthesaxon.org

Anthony Ramos, protagonist of In the Heights: “Latinos connect with this story in a personal way”

A year later than planned, it finally debuts “In the Heights”, film based on the first musical success of Lin-Manuel Miranda. The play tells the story of different characters who live in the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights, mostly Hispanic. Among them, Usnavi de la Vega, a young man who runs a winery and dreams of saving enough to return to his family’s land, the Dominican Republic.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Jon M. Chu On Putting ‘In The Heights’ Through The Filter Of Anthony Ramos [Interview]

The buzz around “In The Heights” has been building for a year. Warner Bros.’ crowd-pleasing movie musical that helped Jon M. Chu land the coveted gig directing the long-awaited film adaptation of “Wicked.” Through all the murmurs of how impressive “Heights” is, and trust, it’s likely your first Best Picture nominee of 2022, there was still one surprise, the star-making turn of Anthony Ramos.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heights’ Premiere: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos Urge People to “Feel the Vibrations” in Movie Theaters

Jon M. Chu's big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical kicked off the 2021 Tribeca Festival on Wednesday evening. Outside the United Palace Theater in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood sat a bright yellow carpet lit up by not just a scorching sun and 90-degree temperatures, but a collection of actors and filmmakers buzzing about what they think is the ideal film to bring back the moviegoing experience: In the Heights.