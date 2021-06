This week we’re visiting the local tavern, the best place to relax, spend your gold, and then pick up a new job so you can get more gold again. In D&D, and just about any fantasy roleplaying game, the tavern is somewhere to get a new job, rent a room for the night, or just unwind and spend your gold. They’re a core part of every town your party will visit, so why not make them a core part of your physical gameplay experience, too? As always, links to shops are in the titles.