Brian Williams doesn't come from the comedy world, but he certainly sounded like a late night host last night when he eviscerated Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently embroiled in a feud with Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This week, after Milley testified before Congress about the importance of teaching America's racist history to soldiers, Gaetz tweeted that with generals like Milley, "it's no wonder we've fought considerably more wars than we've won," a statement that clearly got under Williams' skin.