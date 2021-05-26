New biobank provides insights into Parkinson's disease

Aleksandar Miladinović, Miloš Ajčević, Pierpaolo Busan, Joanna Jarmolowska, Manuela Deodatod, Susanna Mezzarobba, Piero Paolo Battaglini, Agostino Accardo. Over the years motor deficit in Parkinson's Disease (PD) patients was largely studied, however, no consistent pattern of relations between quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) and motor scales emerged. There is a general lack of information on the relation between EEG changes and scales related to specific motor deficits. Therefore, the study aimed to investigate the relation between brain oscillatory activity alterations (EEG power bands) and most used PD-related motor deficit scales. A positive correlation was found between the freezing of the gait questionnaire (FOGQ) and delta spectral power band (rho=0.67; p=0.008), while a negative correlation with the same scale was observed in the alpha spectral power band (rho=-0.59, p=0.027). Additionally, motor scores measure by motor part of Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) correlated directly with theta (rho=0.55, p=0.040) and inversely with beta EEG power band (rho=-0.77, p=0.001). No significant correlation was found between spectral powers and Hoehn and Yahr (H&Y), BERG (Berg K. et. al. 1995), Modified Parkinson Activity Scale (MPAS), Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) and Timed Up and Go Test (TUG). In conclusion, our study supports the earlier findings suggesting a link between EEG slowing and motor decline, providing more insight into the relation between EEG alteration and deficits in different motor domains. These findings indicate that EEG assessment may be a useful biomarker for objective monitoring of progression and neurophysiological effect of rehabilitation approaches in PD's.