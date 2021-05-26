Cancel
New biobank provides insights into Parkinson's disease

By Lund University
MedicalXpress
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 20,000 Swedes are currently suffering from Parkinson's disease, yet there are still only treatments to alleviate symptoms. Through a new biobank, researchers gain access to the genetic profiles of 1000 Parkinson's patients together with comprehensive information about their lifestyles and medical histories. "I am convinced that many researchers will...

medicalxpress.com
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Osteoarthritis linked to higher Parkinson's disease risk

A study published in Arthritis Care & Research has uncovered an elevated risk of Parkinson's disease in individuals with osteoarthritis. The retrospective study using Taiwan's Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2005 included 33,360 patients who were 50-64 years old and had osteoarthritis in 2002-2005. A comparison group consisted of 33,360 age- and sex- matched individuals without osteoarthritis. The osteoarthritis group had a 41% higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease, after adjustments. Patients with knee or hip osteoarthritis appeared to have a higher risk of Parkinson's disease than patients with non-knee and non-hip osteoarthritis or with uncategorized osteoarthritis.
Healtharxiv.org

An ordinal CNN approach for the assessment of neurological damage in Parkinson's disease patients

Javier Barbero-Gómez, Pedro-Antonio Gutiérrez, Víctor-Manuel Vargas, Juan-Antonio Vallejo-Casas, César Hervás-Martínez. 3D image scans are an assessment tool for neurological damage in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients. This diagnosis process can be automatized to help medical staff through Decision Support Systems (DSSs), and Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are good candidates, because they are effective when applied to spatial data. This paper proposes a 3D CNN ordinal model for assessing the level or neurological damage in PD patients. Given that CNNs need large datasets to achieve acceptable performance, a data augmentation method is adapted to work with spatial data. We consider the Ordinal Graph-based Oversampling via Shortest Paths (OGO-SP) method, which applies a gamma probability distribution for inter-class data generation. A modification of OGO-SP is proposed, the OGO-SP-$\beta$ algorithm, which applies the beta distribution for generating synthetic samples in the inter-class region, a better suited distribution when compared to gamma. The evaluation of the different methods is based on a novel 3D image dataset provided by the Hospital Universitario 'Reina Sofía' (Córdoba, Spain). We show how the ordinal methodology improves the performance with respect to the nominal one, and how OGO-SP-$\beta$ yields better performance than OGO-SP.
Diseases & Treatmentsmedicalbag.com

Addressing Sleep Disturbances of Parkinson Disease

Among the various nonmotor symptoms affecting patients with Parkinson disease (PD), sleep disturbances are estimated to affect 40% to 90% of this population, and a study published in 2020 found that roughly one-half of PD patients had multiple sleep disorders.1,2 Such disturbances in PD encompass a range of disorders of sleep-wake transitioning, including increased sleep latency and fragmentation, as well as parasomnias such as rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder (RBD) and restless legs syndrome (RLS).3.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Participating Virtually Appears Workable for Parkinson’s Research

People with Parkinson’s disease made accurate self-reported diagnoses and expressed interest in virtually participating in research studies, according to a recent analysis from the ongoing Fox Insight study. That analysis was published in the journal Clinical Parkinsonism & Related Disorders, as a study called “Video-based Parkinson’s disease assessments in a...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New project aims to validate digital biomarkers for better treatment of Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease affects seven to ten million patients in Western societies - with an upward trend. Patients suffer from symptoms such as tremors, gait and speech disorders, and memory loss. Digital technologies have the potential to change the understanding and treatment of Parkinson's disease fundamentally. But before they can be implemented in clinical practice, their benefits for patients need to be evaluated carefully - this is the aim of the European research project Validating DIGItal biomarkers for better personalized treatment of Parkinson's Disease (DIGIPD).
HealthStreetInsider.com

electroCore (ECOR) Announces Publication of Study on Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) to Improve Clinical Outcomes and Molecular Biomarkers in Parkinson's Disease Patients

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper, entitled "Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Improves Clinical and Molecular Biomarkers of Parkinson's Disease in Patients with Freezing of Gait" in the journal NPJ Parkinson's Disease. The paper reports the results of a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled crossover trial conducted at the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata, India in collaboration with the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Newcastle University in England using gammaCore SapphireTM. The study was funded by the Institute of Neurosciences, Kolkata, India.
CancerMedicalXpress

Insight into early stages of bowel cancer could provide new treatments

An international team of scientists have identified key factors underpinning the development of bowel or colorectal cancer in patients with a genetic predisposition to the disease. The study—led by researchers at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute at the University of Glasgow and the University of Helsinki, and published today...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

UNMC researchers identify better-tolerated therapy for Parkinson's disease

A team of University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers has shown that a smaller dose of a drug repurposed as a Parkinson’s disease treatment produced fewer side effects than a larger dose while keeping disease signs and symptoms stable. Now, the researchers are “incredibly well-positioned” to seek approval from federal...
Engineeringvoonze.com

Artificial Intelligence for Parkinson’s treatment

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Recently, a medical trial carried out by a group of engineers from Imperial College in collaboration with a startup and a consultant neurologist from Charing Cross Hospital in London. The objective behind this essay is to make use of artificial intelligence techniques to guide them in the development of a portable device that allows manage and treat symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
Minnesota Statelegalexaminer.com

Minnesota Man Blames Paraquat for His Parkinson’s Disease

A Minnesota man recently filed a new paraquat lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. He claims that after being exposed to the toxic herbicide, he suffered from serious injuries. Plaintiff Claims Paraquat Caused his Parkinson’s Disease. Paraquat is classified as a restricted-use pesticide under...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation Persist in Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Parkinson disease (PD), deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) is effective beyond 15 years after implantation, according to a study published online June 2 in Neurology. Francesco Bove, M.D., from CHU Grenoble Alpes in France, and colleagues used...
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

Parkinson's, AI and me

For two weeks recently I got into a steady routine. At 10:30 each morning, I would sit at my kitchen table, strap three devices containing sensors to my right arm, and switch on a tablet computer. Then I would spend 20 minutes going through a series of exercises monitored by a man who popped up in a window on the screen.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Functional analysis of distinct populations of subthalamic nucleus neurons on Parkinson’s disease and OCD-like behaviors in mice

The subthalamic nucleus (STN) is a component of the basal ganglia and plays a key role to control movement and limbic-associative functions. STN modulation with deep brain stimulation (DBS) improves the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) patients. However, DBS does not allow for cell-type-specific modulation of the STN. While extensive work has focused on elucidating STN functionality, the understanding of the role of specific cell types is limited. Here, we first performed an anatomical characterization of molecular markers for specific STN neurons. These studies revealed that most STN neurons express Pitx2, and that different overlapping subsets express Gabrr3, Ndnf, or Nos1. Next, we used optogenetics to define their roles in regulating locomotor and limbic functions in mice. Specifically, we showed that optogenetic photoactivation of STN neurons in Pitx2-Cre mice or of the Gabrr3-expressing subpopulation induces locomotor changes, and improves locomotion in a PD mouse model. In addition, photoactivation of Pitx2 and Gabrr3 cells induced repetitive grooming, a phenotype associated with OCD. Repeated stimulation prompted a persistent increase in grooming that could be reversed by fluoxetine treatment, a first-line drug therapy for OCD. Conversely, repeated inhibition of STNGabrr3 neurons suppressed grooming in Sapap3 KO mice, a model for OCD. Finally, circuit and functional mapping of STNGabrr3 neurons showed that these effects are mediated via projections to the globus pallidus/entopeduncular nucleus and substantia nigra reticulata. Altogether, these data identify Gabrr3 neurons as a key population in mediating the beneficial effects of STN modulation thus providing potential cellular targets for PD and OCD drug discovery.
SciencePhys.org

Nano-encapsulation for efficient delivery in Parkinson's treatment

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a common neurodegenerative disorder caused by the death of dopaminergic neurons in a part of the brain (known as substantia nigra pars compacta), which leads to a deficit of dopamine (DA), one of the main neurotransmitters active in the central nervous system. Symptomatic treatment focuses on increasing the concentration of dopamine into the brain.
Healtharxiv.org

Supervised Speech Representation Learning for Parkinson's Disease Classification

Recently proposed automatic pathological speech classification techniques use unsupervised auto-encoders to obtain a high-level abstract representation of speech. Since these representations are learned based on reconstructing the input, there is no guarantee that they are robust to pathology-unrelated cues such as speaker identity information. Further, these representations are not necessarily discriminative for pathology detection. In this paper, we exploit supervised auto-encoders to extract robust and discriminative speech representations for Parkinson's disease classification. To reduce the influence of speaker variabilities unrelated to pathology, we propose to obtain speaker identity-invariant representations by adversarial training of an auto-encoder and a speaker identification task. To obtain a discriminative representation, we propose to jointly train an auto-encoder and a pathological speech classifier. Experimental results on a Spanish database show that the proposed supervised representation learning methods yield more robust and discriminative representations for automatically classifying Parkinson's disease speech, outperforming the baseline unsupervised representation learning system.
Diseases & Treatmentsarxiv.org

EEG changes and motor deficits in Parkinson's disease patients: Correlation of motor scales and EEG power bands

Aleksandar Miladinović, Miloš Ajčević, Pierpaolo Busan, Joanna Jarmolowska, Manuela Deodatod, Susanna Mezzarobba, Piero Paolo Battaglini, Agostino Accardo. Over the years motor deficit in Parkinson's Disease (PD) patients was largely studied, however, no consistent pattern of relations between quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) and motor scales emerged. There is a general lack of information on the relation between EEG changes and scales related to specific motor deficits. Therefore, the study aimed to investigate the relation between brain oscillatory activity alterations (EEG power bands) and most used PD-related motor deficit scales. A positive correlation was found between the freezing of the gait questionnaire (FOGQ) and delta spectral power band (rho=0.67; p=0.008), while a negative correlation with the same scale was observed in the alpha spectral power band (rho=-0.59, p=0.027). Additionally, motor scores measure by motor part of Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) correlated directly with theta (rho=0.55, p=0.040) and inversely with beta EEG power band (rho=-0.77, p=0.001). No significant correlation was found between spectral powers and Hoehn and Yahr (H&Y), BERG (Berg K. et. al. 1995), Modified Parkinson Activity Scale (MPAS), Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) and Timed Up and Go Test (TUG). In conclusion, our study supports the earlier findings suggesting a link between EEG slowing and motor decline, providing more insight into the relation between EEG alteration and deficits in different motor domains. These findings indicate that EEG assessment may be a useful biomarker for objective monitoring of progression and neurophysiological effect of rehabilitation approaches in PD's.
Diseases & Treatmentscommunityq.com

For Parkinson’s Disease Patients, Effective Implantable Therapy Can Now Last Up to 15 Years

(BPT) - Parkinson’s Disease (PD) impacts up to one in 15 individuals in the United States. People with PD often experience symptoms that impact their movement, like tremors, shuffling feet while walking, “freezing,” and stiffness in the arms and legs. While medications are available to help address these symptoms, they may become less effective over time or cause unacceptable side effects like uncontrolled movements called dyskinesias.