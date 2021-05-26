Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Save Interstate 980, with a tunnel: Roadshow

By Gary Richards
East Bay Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Interstate 980 should be considered redundant. When 880 was rebuilt, they rerouted it through the port as it should have been done originally. But now there is an opportunity to revision a beautiful new boulevard for that stretch of freeway, similar to the work done revitalizing Nelson Mandela Parkway.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Emeryville, CA
City
Richmond, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Oakland, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hammond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Roadshow#Road Traffic#Bay Bridge#City Streets#Save Interstate 980#Cypress Freeway#City Traffic Congestion#Drive#Port#West Oakland Residents#Freeways#Driving#Earthquake#Parks#Lightweight Bridges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Earthquakes
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Oakland airport eyes huge expansion, new terminal, new gates

OAKLAND — Oakland International Airport is eyeing a major expansion of the East Bay aviation hub and is seeking public input regarding the wide-ranging project. The project would create a brand-new terminal and modernize the existing terminals, all of which would bring about a dramatic increase in the number of gates at the airport, public documents being circulated by Oakland International Airport officials show.
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Search continues for Oakland man following capsizing on Delta

(OAKLAND, Calif.) The search for a man who disappeared after his canoe capsized on the Mokelumne River will resume Monday, East Bay Times reports. The capsizing happened near the Highway 12 bridge near Isleton on Sunday around noon when the Coast Guard received reports that three men were in the water after the wake of a passing boat caused them to overturn.
Oakland, CAjack1065.com

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California – NBC Bay Area

(Reuters) – Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https://bit.ly/3tTszks, citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the...
Alameda, CAMercury News

Oakland deputy chief named new Alameda police chief

The city of Alameda’s next top cop — taking over a department currently facing heavy scrutiny for the in-custody death of a man last month — will be Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi, who is well regarded both within the department and the community, the city announced Monday.
Oakland, CAMercury News

Oakland man reported missing after canoe capsizes in Delta

A six-hour search Sunday failed to turn up a man who went missing after a canoe capsized on the Mokelumne River near Isleton. The search was to resume Monday morning. The capsizing occurred around noon Sunday on the Mokelumne near the Highway 12 bridge. The Coast Guard received a report that three men were in the water after the wake of a passing personal watercraft capsized their canoe.
Oakland, CANBC Bay Area

New Oakland Fire Chief to Be Sworn in

On Monday, Reginald Freeman will be sworn in as Oakland's 37th fire chief. Freeman, previously fire chief in Hartford, Connecticut, will take over for Deputy Chief Melinda Drayton, who has served as Oakland's interim chief since April 2020. In addition to serving as Hartford chief since 2016, Freeman previously held...
Oakland, CANBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Restart Crackdown on Illegal Sideshows

The Oakland Police Department is restarting a special detail to deal with sideshows in the city. On Saturday, Police said they say they were tracking a group of about 150 cars that keeps driving between Hayward and Oakland. Nearly three dozen officers are fanning out across Oakland to stake out...
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Condo-hunt Oakland: See what’s on the market now

(OAKLAND, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Oakland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.