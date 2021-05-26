Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Light-emitting MXene quantum dots

By Compuscript Ltd
Phys.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances, researchers led by Professor Jeongyong Kim at the Department of Energy Science, Sungkyunkwan University, Suwon, Republic of Korea, review light-emitting MXene quantum dots. MXenes have found wide-ranging applications in energy storage devices, sensors and catalysis, owing to their high electronic conductivity and wide...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Dots#Mxenes#Quantum Materials#Materials Science#Electronic Devices#Electronic Materials#Opto Electronic Advances#Sungkyunkwan University#Mxenes#Mxene Quantum Dot#Light Emission#Optical Absorption#Optical Properties#Imaging Devices#Sensors#Energy Storage Devices#Catalysis#Synthesis#Methods#Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical quantum phase transition in quantum spin chains with gapless phases

The dynamical quantum phase transitions (DQPTs) in quantum spin chains with gapless phases after a sudden quench are studied. We mainly consider the general systems with asymmetrical quasiparticle excitation spectra and obtain the general expression of the Loschmidt echo as well as the general conditions for the occurrence of DQPTs. As two examples, we study the DQPTs in the \emph{XY} chains with Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction and \emph{XZY-YZX} type of three-site interaction. It's found that the DQPTs may not occur in the quench across the quantum phase transitions regardless of whether the quench is from the gapless phase to gapped phase or from the gapped phase to gapless phase. This is different from the DQPTs in the case of quench from the gapped phase to gapped phase, in which the DQPTs will always appear. Besides, we also analyze the different reasons for the absence of DQPTs in the quench from the gapless phase and the gapped phase.
Sciencearxiv.org

Connectivity constrains quantum codes

Quantum low-density parity-check (LDPC) codes are an important class of quantum error correcting codes. In such codes, each qubit only affects a constant number of syndrome bits, and each syndrome bit only relies on some constant number of qubits. Constructing quantum LDPC codes is challenging. It is an open problem to understand if there exist good quantum LDPC codes, i.e. with constant rate and relative distance. Furthermore, techniques to perform fault-tolerant gates are poorly understood. We present a unified way to address these problems. Our main results are a) a bound on the distance, b) a bound on the code dimension and c) limitations on certain fault-tolerant gates that can be applied to quantum LDPC codes. All three of these bounds are cast as a function of the graph separator of the connectivity graph representation of the quantum code. We find that unless the connectivity graph contains an expander, the code is severely limited. This implies a necessary, but not sufficient, condition to construct good codes. This is the first bound that studies the limitations of quantum LDPC codes that does not rely on locality. As an application, we present novel bounds on quantum LDPC codes associated with local graphs in $D$-dimensional hyperbolic space.
Physicsnist.gov

Towards optical quantum information processing with quantum dots coupled to microstructures

Major improvements have been made on semiconductor quantum dot light sources recently and now they can be seen as a serious candidate for near-future scalable photonic quantum information processing experiments. The three key parameters of these photon sources for such applications have been pushed to extreme values: almost unity single-photon purity and photon indistinguishability, and high brightness. In this paper, we review the progress achieved recently on the quantum dot based single-photon sources.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum non-demolition measurement based on an actively correlated atom-light hybrid interferometer

Quantum non-demolition (QND) measurement is an important tool in the field of quantum information processing and quantum optics. The atom-light hybrid interferometer is of great interest due to its combination of atomic spin wave and optical wave, which can be utilized for photon number QND measurement via the AC-Stark effect. In this paper, we present an actively correlated atom-light hybrid interferometer where the output is detected with the method of active correlation output readout via a nonlinear Raman process (NRP). Then this interferometer is used for QND measurement of photon number and the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) is studied. Compared to the traditional SU(2) interferometer, the SNR in a balanced case is improved by a gain factor of $g$ of NRP. Furthermore, the performance of QND measurement is analyzed. In the presence of losses, the measurement quality is reduced. We can adjust the gain parameter of the NRP in readout stage to reduce the impact due to losses. Moreover, this scheme is a multiarm interferometer, which has the potential of multiparameter estimation with many important applications in the detection of vector fields, quantum imaging and so on.
EngineeringScience Daily

Engineers demonstrate a quantum advantage

Quantum computing and quantum sensing have the potential to be vastly more powerful than their classical counterparts. Not only could a fully realized quantum computer take just seconds to solve equations that would take a classical computer thousands of years, but it could have incalculable impacts on areas ranging from biomedical imaging to autonomous driving.
Electronicsarxiv.org

Highly Efficient Ultrathin Light Emitting Diodes based on Perovskite Nanocrystals

Qun Wan, Weilin Zheng, Chen Zoub, Francesco Carulli, Congyang Zhang, Haili Song, Mingming Liu, Qinggang Zhang, Lih Y. Lin, Long Kong, Liang Li, Sergio Brovelli. Light-emitting diodes based on perovskite nanocrystals (PNCs-LEDs) have gained great interest for next-generation display and lighting technologies prized for their color purity, high brightness and luminous efficiency approaching the intrinsic limit imposed by extraction of electroluminescence from the device structure. Although the time is ripe for the development of effective light outcoupling strategies to further boost the device performance, this technologically relevant aspect of PNC-LEDs is still without a definitive solution. Here, following theoretical guidelines and without the integration of complex photonic structures, we realize stable PNC-LEDs with EQE as high as 29.2% (average EQE=24.7%), which substantially break the outcoupling limit of common PNC-LEDs and systematically surpass any previous perovskite-based device. Key to such unprecedented performance is channeling the recombination zone in PNC emissive layers as thin as 10 nm, which we achieve by finely balancing the electron and hole transport using CsPbBr3 PNCs resurfaced with a nickel oxide layer. The ultra-thin approach general and, in principle, applicable to other perovskite nanostructures for fabricating highly efficient, color tunable transparent LEDs ideal for unobtrusive screens and displays and is compatible with the integration of photonic components for further enhanced performance.
Sciencearxiv.org

Ghost imaging with non-Gaussian quantum light

Dongyu Liu (1), Mingsheng Tian (1), Shuheng Liu (1), Xiaolong Dong (1), Jiajie Guo (1), Qiongyi He (1), Haitan Xu (2 and 3), Zheng Li (1) ((1) State Key Laboratory for Mesoscopic Physics and Collaborative Innovation Center of Quantum Matter, School of Physics, Peking University, Beijing, China, (2) Shenzhen Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering, Southern University of Science and Technology, Shenzhen, China, (3) School of Physical Sciences, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, China)
Chemistryarxiv.org

Spectroscopy of $NbSe_2$ using Energy-Tunable Defect-Embedded Quantum Dots

Quantum dots have sharply defined energy levels, which can be used for high resolution energy spectroscopy when integrated in tunneling circuitry. Here we report dot-assisted spectroscopy measurements of the superconductor $NbSe_2$, using a van der Waals device consisting of a vertical stack of $graphene-MoS_2-NbSe_2$. The $MoS_2$ tunnel barriers host naturally occurring defects which function as quantum dots, allowing transport via resonant tunneling. The dot energies are tuned by an electric field exerted by a back-gate, which penetrates the graphene source electrode. Scanning the dot potential across the superconductor Fermi energy, we reproduce the $NbSe_2$ density of states which exhibits a well-resolved two-gap spectrum. Surprisingly, we find that the dot-assisted current is dominated by the lower energy feature of the two $NbSe_2$ gaps, possibly due to a selection rule which favors coupling between the dots and the orbitals which exhibit this gap.
ScienceEurekAlert

How quantum dots can 'talk' to each other

Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie. So-called quantum dots are a new class of materials with many applications. Quantum dots are realized by tiny semiconductor crystals with dimensions in the nanometre range. The optical and electrical properties can be controlled through the size of these crystals. As QLEDs, they are already on the market in the latest generations of TV flat screens, where they ensure particularly brilliant and high-resolution colour reproduction. However, quantum dots are not only used as "dyes", they are also used in solar cells or as semiconductor devices, right up to computational building blocks, the qubits, of a quantum computer.
Physicsarxiv.org

Spin-Valley Qubit Dynamics In Exchange Coupled Silicon Quantum Dots

The presence of valley states is a significant obstacle to realizing quantum information technologies in Silicon quantum dots, as leakage into alternate valley states can introduce errors into the computation. We use a perturbative analytical approach to study the dynamics of exchange-coupled quantum dots with valley degrees of freedom. We show that if the valley splitting is large and electrons are not properly initialized to valley eigenstates, then time evolution of the system will lead to spin-valley entanglement. Spin-valley entanglement will also occur if the valley splitting is small and electrons are not initialized to the same valley state. Additionally, we show that for small valley splitting, spin-valley entanglement does not affect measurement probabilities of two-qubit systems; however, systems with more qubits will be affected. This means that two-qubit gate fidelities measured in two-qubit systems may miss the effects of valley degrees of freedom. Our work shows how the existence of valleys may adversely affect multiqubit fidelities even when the system temperature is very low.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Interference of Identical Photons from Remote Quantum Dots

Liang Zhai, Giang N. Nguyen, Clemens Spinnler, Julian Ritzmann, Matthias C.Löbl, Andreas D. Wieck, Arne Ludwig, Alisa Javadi, Richard J. Warburton. Photonic quantum technology provides a viable route to quantum communication, quantum simulation, and quantum information processing. Recent progress has seen the realisation of boson sampling using 20 single-photons and quantum key distribution over hundreds of kilometres. Scaling the complexity requires photonic architectures containing a large number of single photons, multiple photon-sources and photon-counters. Semiconductor quantum dots are bright and fast sources of coherent single-photons. For applications, a significant roadblock is the poor quantum coherence upon interfering single photons created by independent quantum dots. Here, we demonstrate two-photon interference with near-unity visibility using photons from remote quantum dots. Exploiting the quantum interference, we demonstrate a photonic controlled-not circuit and a high-fidelity entanglement between photons of different origins. Our results provide a long-awaited solution to the challenge of creating coherent single-photons in a scalable way. In the near future, they point to a demonstration of quantum advantage using quantum-dot single photons and an implementation of device-independent quantum key distribution.
Softwarenanowerk.com

For computers of the future: Scientists attain hundredfold enhancement of germanium quantum dot luminance

(Nanowerk News) A team of scientists including researchers from ITMO University, A.M. Prokhorov General Physics Institute, Institute for Physics of Microstructures of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, and Lomonosov Moscow State University attained a hundredfold increase in the luminance of quantum dots on a silicon substrate (Laser & Photonics Review, "Photonic Bound States in the Continuum in Si Structures with the Self-Assembled Ge Nanoislands").
Sciencearxiv.org

Measurement of the transverse polarization of electrons emitted in neutron decay -- nTRV experiment

This paper recalls the main achievements of the nTRV experiment which measured two components of the transverse polarization ($\sigma_{T_{1}}$, $\sigma_{T_{2}}$) of electrons emitted in the $\beta$-decay of polarized, free neutrons and deduced two correlation coefficients, $R$ and $N$, that are sensitive to physics beyond the Standard Model. The value of time-reversal odd coefficient $R$, 0.004$\pm$0.012$\pm$0.005, significantly improved limits on the relative strength of imaginary scalar coupling constant in the weak interaction. The value obtained for the time-reversal even correlation coefficient $N$, 0.067$\pm$0.011$\pm$0.004, agrees with the Standard Model expectation, providing an important sensitivity test of the electron polarimeter. One of the conclusions of this pioneering experiment was that the transverse electron polarization in the neutron $\beta$-decay is worth more systematic exploring by measurements of yet experimentally not attempted correlation coefficients such as $H$, $L$, $S$, $U$ and $V$. This article presents a brief outlook on that questions.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Quantum holography with undetected light

Authors:Sebastian Töpfer, Marta Gilaberte Basset, Jorge Fuenzalida, Fabian Steinlechner, Juan P. Torres, Markus Gräfe. Abstract: Holography exploits the interference of light fields to obtain a systematic reconstruction of the light fields wavefronts. Classical holography techniques have been very successful in diverse areas such as microscopy, manufacturing technology, and basic science. Extending holographic methods to the level of single photons has been proven challenging, since applying classical holography techniques to this regime pose technical problems. Recently the retrieval of the spatial structure of a single photon, using another photon under experimental control with a well-characterized spatial shape as reference, was demonstrated using the intrinsically non-classical Hong-Ou-Mandel interference on a beam splitter. Here we present a method for recording a hologram of single photons without detecting the photons themselves, and importantly, with no need to use a well-characterized companion reference photon. Our approach is based on quantum interference between two-photon probability amplitudes in a nonlinear interferometer. As in classical holography, the hologram of a single photon allows retrieving the complete information about the "shape" of the photon (amplitude and phase) despite the fact that the photon is never detected.
TechnologyNature.com

Excellent color rendering index single system white light emitting carbon dots for next generation lighting devices

Recently, quantum dots (QDs) are finding enormous application in white light emitting diodes (WLEDs) and WLEDs with high color rendition are in high demand. QD-WLEDs use different color (Red, Blue, Green) emitting QDs to obtain white light. Use of different color emitting QDs affect purity of white light due to self-absorption losses and QD degradation, in the long run affecting color rendering index (CRI) of WLEDs. Herein, we report low cost, environment friendly, open air atmosphere synthesis of single system white light emitting carbon dots (CDs) with broad emission bandwidth ranging 116 –143 nm and quantum yields (QY) ~ 5 – 13 % in colloidal state by modifying CD surface. Furthermore, carbon dot polymer phosphor (CD-PDMS phosphor) is fabricated which emits white light under UV illumination with a record emission bandwidth of ~ 154 nm and QY ~ 16 % in solid state. Moreover, CD-PDMS phosphor exhibit excellent color rendering index (CRI) ~ 96, the highest reported so far with CIE co-ordinates (0.31, 0.33) that are quite akin to pure white light. Such high performances are achieved due to high quality of CDs and CD-PDMS polymer phosphors by precise control in passivation/functionalization of nanoparticle surface. This work will set platform for the application of CD-phosphor based WLEDs in lighting systems.
ComputersPhys.org

Quantum computing with holes

Quantum computers, with their promises of creating new materials and solving intractable mathematical problems, are a dream of many physicists. Now, they are slowly approaching viable realization in many laboratories all over the world. But there are still enormous challenges to master. A central one is the construction of stable quantum bits—the fundamental unit of quantum computation, called "qubit" for short—that can be networked together.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Efficiency and Oscillator Strength of InGaAs Quantum Dots for Single-Photon Sources emitting in the Telecommunication O-Band

We demonstrate experimental results based on time-resolved photoluminescence spectroscopy to determine the oscillator strength (OS) and the internal quantum efficiency (IQE) of InGaAs quantum dots (QDs). Using a strain-reducing layer (SRL) these QDs can be employed for the manufacturing of single-photon sources (SPS) emitting in the telecom O-Band. The OS and IQE are evaluated by determining the radiative and non-radiative decay rate under variation of the optical density of states at the position of the QD as proposed and applied in J. Johansen et al. Phys. Rev. B 77, 073303 (2008) for InGaAs QDs emitting at wavelengths below 1 $\mu$m. For this purpose, we perform measurements on a QD sample for different thicknesses of the capping layer realized by a controlled wet-chemical etching process. From numeric modelling the radiative and nonradiative decay rates dependence on the capping layer thickness, we determine an OS of 24.6 $\pm$ 3.2 and a high IQE of about (85 $\pm$ 10)% for the long-wavelength InGaAs QDs.
ComputersAPS physics

Ray-Based Framework for State Identification in Quantum Dot Devices

Quantum dots (QDs) defined with electrostatic gates are a leading platform for a scalable quantum computing implementation. However, with increasing numbers of qubits, the complexity of the control parameter space also grows. Traditional measurement techniques, relying on complete or near-complete exploration via two-parameter scans (images) of the device response, quickly become impractical with increasing numbers of gates. Here we propose to circumvent this challenge by introducing a measurement technique relying on one-dimensional projections of the device response in the multidimensional parameter space. Dubbed the “ray-based classification (RBC) framework,” we use this machine learning (approach to implement a classifier for QD states, enabling automated recognition of qubit-relevant parameter regimes. We show that RBC surpasses the.