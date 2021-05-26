Cancel
Cruella : The Marvel Cinematic Universe, but make it fashion

By Dais Johnston
Inverse
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first ten minutes of Cruella are going to break the Internet. Even Disney’s classic Sleeping Beauty castle logo is revamped in black-and-white, signaling that this isn’t your regular Disney movie... It’s a little different. That’s confirmed when Cruella narrates her own birth, saying she’s always made a statement. Cut to: an infant with a shock of two-tone black-and-white hair. These first few seconds are a microcosm of the film as a whole: unabashed, on-the-nose, but always hyper-aware of what it wants to be.

