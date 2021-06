From June 11-13th, 1981, Van Halen performed three shows in front of sold out crowds of 11,300 people each night at California’s Oakland Coliseum. The Oakland ’81 shows have become legendary, thanks to the band deciding to preserve some of their performance to film. The footage was edited into three videos which aired on MTV as promos for the Fair Warning album. These videos have been floating around on the internet and bootleg tapes and DVDs for ages, and are some of the most cherished footage that collectors have.