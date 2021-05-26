GEICO announces new partnership
To accelerate its auto claim and repair processes, GEICO is partnering with AI technology company Tractable. Tractable is the developer of a proprietary computer vision technology that has been trained on millions of historical claims. The AI can assess vehicle damage based on photos, much like a human appraiser. Tractable’s AI processes over $2 billion a year in vehicle repairs and purchases, and currently serves more than 20 of the world’s top insurers.www.insurancebusinessmag.com