How CD4+ T cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 recovered patients

By Università della Svizzera italiana
MedicalXpress
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of researchers from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine, affiliated to the Università della Svizzera italiana, has deciphered the T cell responses occurring during COVID-19 infection at single-cell resolution. This study, which was performed at the Center of Medical Immunology under the leadership of Prof. Federica Sallusto, included collaborations with clinical institutions from Ticino and Italy: Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale (EOC), the Clinica Luganese Moncucco, the Policlinico S. Matteo in Pavia, and INGM Milano, is published in the current issue of Science.

