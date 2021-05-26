Protein tenascin-C important in retinal blood flow disorders

Lingqing Zhao, Wei Sun, Aiwen Zheng, Yingli Zhang, Chengyan Fang, Ping Zhang. Ovarian cancer (OC) is the most malignant disease of the female reproductive system and accounts for a large proportion of gynecological cancer-related deaths. Emerging evidence has indicated that ginsenoside Rg3, one of the tetracyclic triterpenoid saponins in ginseng, plays crucial roles in regulating cancer progression, yet its role and mechanisms in regulating the proliferation and invasion of OC are still elusive. In this study, the cell viability, proliferation, migration and invasion of OC were assessed by using methyl thiazol tetrazolium (MTT), colony formation, wound healing and Transwell assays, respectively. The protein levels of E-cadherin and N-cadherin were analyzed by Western blot assay. The expression of long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) H19 was analyzed by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR). The results revealed that ginsenoside Rg3 significantly inhibited the viability of OC cells (SKOV3 and A2780) in a concentration‑dependent manner. Ginsenoside Rg3 (50 μg/ml) had almost no significant effect on the activity of human ovarian epithelial cells (HOSEpiCs). Thus, this dose was selected for the subsequent experiments. Furthermore, Rg3 markedly decreased the colony formation, migration and invasion of OC cells. In addition, the expression of N-cadherin was downregulated, and the expression of E-cadherin was upregulated with Rg3 treatment. Moreover, lncRNA H19 was upregulated in OC cells, and Rg3 negatively regulated H19 expression in a concentration-dependent manner. In terms of the mechanism, knockdown ofH19 inhibited cell proliferation, migration and invasion, while overexpression of H19 reversed the inhibitory effect of Rg3 on the OC cells. In conclusion, ginsenoside Rg3 suppresses the proliferation, migration and invasion of OC cells by partially inhibiting the expression of lncRNA H19.