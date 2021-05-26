Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Protein tenascin-C important in retinal blood flow disorders

By Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum
MedicalXpress
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany eye diseases are associated with a restricted blood supply, known as ischaemia, which can lead to blindness. The role of the protein tenascin-C, an extracellular matrix component, in retinal ischaemia was investigated in mice by researchers from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). They showed that tenascin-C plays a crucial role in damaging the cells responsible for vision following ischaemia. The results were published online by the team in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience on 20 May 2021.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein#Blood Cells#Blood Flow#Impaired Vision#Blood Supply#The University Eye Clinic#Frontiers In Neuroscience#Retinal Cells#Retinal Dysfunction#Tenascin C#Mice#Blindness#Ischaemic Eye Conditions#Cell Death#Control Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

“Good” bacteria demonstrate clinical potential for treating ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease

A new study published in Nature Communications demonstrates that a consortium of bacteria designed to complement missing or underrepresented functions in the imbalanced microbiome of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients, prevented and treated chronic immune-mediated colitis in humanized mouse models. The study's senior author, Balfour Sartor, MD, Midget Distinguished Professor...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Modulating rapamycin target protein promotes autophagy, lowering toxic Huntingtin protein

Researchers world-wide are focused on clearing the toxic mutant Huntingtin protein that leads to neuronal cell death and systemic dysfunction in Huntington's disease (HD), a devastating, incurable, progressive neurodegenerative genetic disorder. Scientists in the Buck Institute's Ellerby lab have found that the targeting the protein called FK506-binding protein 51 or FKBP51 promotes the clearing of those toxic proteins via autophagy, a natural process whereby cells recycle damaged proteins and mitochondria and use them for nutrition.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Response to Blood Platelet Disorder Therapy Predicted by Novel 3D Model

Thrombocytopenic disorders include numerous causes of decreased platelet production or increased platelet destruction. Having too few platelets can lead to internal or serious bleeding after surgery or injuries. Recent studies have shown that a drug called eltrombopag increases the production of platelets, but it has not benefited all patients. Now, researchers report a new miniature 3D model of human bone marrow that can help predict which patients will benefit from therapy.
HealthScience Daily

Mini bone marrow model predicts response to blood disorder treatment

A new miniature 3D model of human bone marrow has been described today in the open-access eLife journal. The model may help clinicians predict which patients will benefit from a new therapy for blood platelet disorders, such as Inherited Thrombocytopenias -- a group of familial disorders that inhibit the production of platelets. It could also enable further study of these disorders and give scientists a new tool to test experimental treatments.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Miniature 3D bone marrow model could lead to personalized treatment for blood platelet disorders

A new miniature 3D model of human bone marrow has been described today in the open-access eLife journal. The model may help clinicians predict which patients will benefit from a new therapy for blood platelet disorders, such as Inherited Thrombocytopenias - a group of familial disorders that inhibit the production of platelets. It could also enable further study of these disorders and give scientists a new tool to test experimental treatments.
Diseases & Treatmentslegalreader.com

Researchers Reserve Vision Loss in Retinitis Pigmentosa Patient

Study shows partial vision re-stimulation in a patient with Retinitis pigmentosa. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare, inherited degenerative eye disease that causes severe vision impairment. Early symptoms may include decreased night vision and tunnel vision. Retinitis pigmentosa affects an estimated 2 million people around the world and is typically diagnosed in childhood or adolescence. However, it can take years for an individual’s vision loss to become so severe that they are, more or less, blind. There are certain medications that treat complications, but so far, there has been no proposed “cure.” Now, a recent study by a team of researchers led by Dr. José-Alain Sahel, professor of ophthalmology at Sorbonne University and the University of Pittsburgh, and published in Nature Medicine, has reported a simple yet effective way to restore partial vision.
Diseases & Treatmentsaao.org

Autologous Retinal Transplant in a Macular Hole–Associated Total Rhegmatogenous RD

This case involves a healthy 67-year-old pseudophakic male with vision loss OS for >1 year. Examination showed a diffusely bullous total retinal detachment (RD) with horseshoe tears at 11 and 1 o'clock, but there was no view of the macula. Intraoperatively, a full-thickness macular hole (FTMH) was identified. Given the hole's large size and chronicity, a decision was made to perform an autologous retinal graft transplantation in addition to repairing the RD. The video will focus on this unique technique, which has not been previously described in a patient with concurrent RD. Postoperatively, the patient's visual acuity improved from CF @ 3' to 20/400 with closed FTMH and attached retina. A corresponding optical coherence tomography (OCT) illustrates integration of the graft into the surrounding macula.
WorkoutsNature.com

How fit can you get? These blood proteins hold a clue

Scientists pinpoint almost 150 biomarkers linked to intrinsic cardiovascular fitness, and 100 linked to fitness gained from training. A person’s fitness could one day be assessed by looking at a suite of telltale blood proteins — which could also predict the fitness the person could gain from working out. As...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Berberine improves cognitive impairment by simultaneously impacting cerebral blood flow and β-amyloid accumulation.

Berberine Improves Cognitive Impairment by Simultaneously Impacting Cerebral Blood Flow andβ-Amyloid Accumulation in an APP/tau/PS1 Mouse Model of Alzheimer's Disease. Chenghui Ye, Yubin Liang, Ying Chen, Yu Xiong, Yingfang She, Xiaochun Zhong, Hongda Chen, Min Huang. Article Affiliation:. Chenghui Ye. Abstract:. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is accompanied byβ-amyloid (Aβ), neurofibrillary tangles,...
Scienceneurology.org

[C]PK11195-PET Brain Imaging of the Mitochondrial Translocator Protein in Mitochondrial Disease

Results Forty-six percent of symptomatic patients had volumes of abnormal radiotracer binding greater than the 95th percentile in controls. [11C]PK11195 binding was generally greater in gray matter and significantly decreased in white matter. This was most striking in patients with nuclear TYMP or mitochondrial m.3243A>G MT-TL1 mutations, in keeping with differences in mitochondrial density seen postmortem. Some regional binding patterns corresponded to clinical presentation and underlying mutation, even in the absence of structural changes on MRI. This was most obvious for the cerebellum, where patients with ataxia had decreased binding in the cerebellar cortex, but not necessarily volume loss. Overall, there was a positive correlation between aberrant [11C]PK11195 binding and clinical severity.
SciencePhys.org

The cut and restore protein trick: Self-excising designer proteins

Our proteome is much bigger than our genome because one gene produces several variants of proteins called protein isoforms, whose disbalance is implicated in many diseases. A new bioengineered reporter system developed at Helmholtz Zentrum München and the Technical University of Munich now allows for the first time to follow protein isoform expression over time in live cells. The method helps to decipher the underlying regulatory mechanisms and enables screening for potential molecular interventions.
Diseases & Treatmentsalsnewstoday.com

Stem Cells from Fat Tissue Protect Motor Neurons in ALS Mice

Stem cells derived from fat tissue significantly improved motor function and delayed disease onset by protecting motor neurons in a mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a study shows. The study, “Adipose derived stem cells protect motor neurons and reduce glial activation in both in vitro and in vivo...
CancerScience Daily

An omega-3 that's poison for tumors

So-called "good fatty acids" are essential for human health and much sought after by those who try to eat healthily. Among the Omega-3 fatty acids, DHA or docosahexaenoic acid is crucial to brain function, vision and the regulation of inflammatory phenomena. In addition to these virtues, DHA is also associated...
Diseases & Treatmentscase.edu

Final results of SPRINT study confirm controlling blood-pressure is critically important in preventing heart disease and stroke

Follow-up data from the landmark SPRINT study of the effect of high blood-pressure on cardiovascular disease have confirmed that aggressive blood-pressure management—lowering systolic blood-pressure to less than 120 mm Hg—dramatically reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke and death from these diseases, as well as death from all causes, compared to lowering systolic blood-pressure to less than 140 mm Hg.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Synthetic Peptide Found Effective in Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Stroke

Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked whereas hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain breaks. Essentially opposite in outcome, ischemic stroke results in restricting blood flow to the brain while hemorrhagic stroke results in bleeding into the brain tissue. These major...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Ginsenoside Rg3 suppresses ovarian cancer cell proliferation and invasion by inhibiting the expression of lncRNA H19.

Lingqing Zhao, Wei Sun, Aiwen Zheng, Yingli Zhang, Chengyan Fang, Ping Zhang. Ovarian cancer (OC) is the most malignant disease of the female reproductive system and accounts for a large proportion of gynecological cancer-related deaths. Emerging evidence has indicated that ginsenoside Rg3, one of the tetracyclic triterpenoid saponins in ginseng, plays crucial roles in regulating cancer progression, yet its role and mechanisms in regulating the proliferation and invasion of OC are still elusive. In this study, the cell viability, proliferation, migration and invasion of OC were assessed by using methyl thiazol tetrazolium (MTT), colony formation, wound healing and Transwell assays, respectively. The protein levels of E-cadherin and N-cadherin were analyzed by Western blot assay. The expression of long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) H19 was analyzed by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR). The results revealed that ginsenoside Rg3 significantly inhibited the viability of OC cells (SKOV3 and A2780) in a concentration‑dependent manner. Ginsenoside Rg3 (50 μg/ml) had almost no significant effect on the activity of human ovarian epithelial cells (HOSEpiCs). Thus, this dose was selected for the subsequent experiments. Furthermore, Rg3 markedly decreased the colony formation, migration and invasion of OC cells. In addition, the expression of N-cadherin was downregulated, and the expression of E-cadherin was upregulated with Rg3 treatment. Moreover, lncRNA H19 was upregulated in OC cells, and Rg3 negatively regulated H19 expression in a concentration-dependent manner. In terms of the mechanism, knockdown ofH19 inhibited cell proliferation, migration and invasion, while overexpression of H19 reversed the inhibitory effect of Rg3 on the OC cells. In conclusion, ginsenoside Rg3 suppresses the proliferation, migration and invasion of OC cells by partially inhibiting the expression of lncRNA H19.