Alzheimer's is a progressive form of dementia that generally begins with slight memory loss but can be difficult to diagnose. In order to identify—and hopefully begin to treat—the symptoms before they become severe, Lund University scientists developed their own diagnostic tool, which they say can be used to diagnose patients with Alzheimer's years sooner than current testing can. "Our algorithm is based on a blood analysis of phosphylactic tau and a risk gene for Alzheimer's, as well as testing memory and executive ability," Sebastian Palmqvist, the lead study author, shared in a press release. "We have now developed an online tool to calculate the risk at the individual level that a person with mild memory difficulties will develop Alzheimer's within four years."