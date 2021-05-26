Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold settles above key ‘resistance’ price of $1,900, turns positive for 2021

By Myra P. Saefong, Mark DeCambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold futures on Wednesday settle above a price that had been viewed as a point of resistance for bullion for weeks, pointing to a near-term bullish outlook for the precious metal, according to traders.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Us Treasury#Gold Bullion#Precious Metals#Traders#Stocks#Afp Getty Images#Fxtm#Factset#Noble Gold#Dxy#Cnyusd#Federal Reserve#Thinkmarkets#Gold Moves#August Gold#June Gold#Positive Territory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketseconomies.com

Gold price attempts positively – Analysis - 03-06-2021

Gold price settles above the intraday bullish channel’s support line, to head towards resuming the main bullish trend, as it gets good positive support by the EMA50, waiting to visit 1928.60 as a next main target. Breaching 1918.00 will reinforce the expectations of continuing the expected bullish trend, taking into...
Businessinvesting.com

Best Gold ETFs To Hedge Against Inflation

Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has increased the M2 money supply by 25% in order to keep the economy afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When the money supply increases by 25%, the prices for goods, services, and assets need to increase proportionately in order to offset this currency devaluation. This is evident given the rapid spike in gold, real estate, lumber, and commodity prices.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold edges lower as US dollar firms; focus on US economic data

BENGALURU (June 3): Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as a slight uptick in the US dollar offset support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited key US economic readings this week for more clarity on monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.2% at US$1,904.36 per ounce, as of 0316...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Back Under $1,900 as U.S. Yields, Dollar Surge on Jobs Data

Investing.com - Gold prices tumbled on Thursday, hurtling back below the key bullish level of $1,900 an ounce after a dramatic improvement in U.S. weekly unemployment sent the dollar and bond yields surging at the expense of the yellow metal. Gold for June delivery on New York’s Comex was down...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Aon stock set to gain after deals to sell some retirement assets for $1.4 billion

Shares of Aon PLC were indicated up about 0.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the professional services and insurance company announced deals to sell some retirement assets for $1.4 billion. The company said it has signed agreements to sell its U.S. retirement business to Aquiline and its Aon Retiree Health Exchange business to Alight. The company said the sales are intended to address concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding Aon's deal to buy insurance broker Willis Towers Watson PLC . "These agreements further accelerate our momentum to close our proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson," said Aon Chief Executive Greg Case. Aon's stock has rallied 19.7% year to date through Wednesday, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has advanced 18.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price support levels

(Kitco News) - It was noted in recent technical articles that the gold price could move to lower levels as the price was somewhat extended and the volume on selling candles was moving higher than the ones in which the price moved higher. Looking at the daily gold futures price...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Aims Higher on Robust Data, Taper Risk

US DOLLAR FORECAST: DXY INDEX BUILDS SUPPORT AS FED TAPER FEARS MOUNT. US Dollar is gaining ground quickly during Thursday’s trading session to hit three-week highs. DXY Index looks like it might extend its stretch to the upside after bouncing off key support. FOMC taper risk, combined with a string...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Dips As Investors Await US Data

Gold edged lower on Thursday and the dollar ticked up as investors await key U.S. economic data that could set the tone of U.S. monetary policy. Spot gold dipped 0.8 percent to $1,893.11 per ounce, after having hit its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,916.40 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $1,895.15 per ounce.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Waiting for US Economic Data

For the second day in a row, the USD/JPY currency pair is trying to breach the 110.00 psychological resistance level to get out of the quagmire of the decline. This strongly and directly affects the performance of the dollar against the rest of the other major currencies. Ahead of its announcement, partly reflecting the positive effects of increased Covid-19 vaccination rates and lax social distancing measures, the Fed's Big Book said the US economy grew at a somewhat faster rate from early April to late May.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Delta Air expects pretax profit in second half of 2021 with leisure, corporate and transatlantic travel driving demand recovery

Delta Air Lines Inc. said it expects to generate a pretax profit in the second half of 2021, driven by recovering demand for leisure, corporate and Transatlantic flights after a long period of weakness caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In a presentation prepared for an investor conference, the airline said it now expects its June quarter pretax loss to range from $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion, down from prior guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion. The company expects revenue for the quarter to fall 50% to 52% to $6.0 billion to $6.2 billion, compared with prior guidance of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to hover around $1,900 awating NFP on Friday

Gold has recaptured the $1,900 levels and seems to be waiting for additional dollar moves. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Haresh Menghani, the range play is likely to be extended ahead of NFP on Friday. The risk-on mood capped gains as the focus remains on Friday’s US monthly jobs report. “The...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Express stock reverses sharply lower after large 'at-the-money' stock sale plan

Shares of Express Inc. took a dive in premarket trading, to tumble 18.7% after being up as much as 22.0% earlier, after the apparel retailer announced plans to sell up to 15 million shares. The "at-the-market" offering, which could represent 22.6% of the shares outstanding, comes after the stock shot up 36.5% on Wednesday, and rocketed 113.4% over the past month, as part of the trading frenzy surrounding meme stocks. Earlier, Express's stock had rallied after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, saying it saw an "inflection point" in sales after Easter. The stock has soared 155.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has advanced 17.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.2%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to surge above $2,000 in the second half of the year – ANZ

Investors’ love for gold has been rekindled. Lower bond yields and a weaker US dollar helped stem the outflow of money from the safe-haven asset. But a surge in inflation has revitalised interest and helped gold regain most of this year’s losses. Economists at ANZ Bank expect core US CPI to remain above 3%for the moment. This is likely to push up inflation expectations and allow gold prices to rally.
Stocksdallassun.com

Technology stocks weaken sharply, greenback in demand

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks drifted lower on Thursday despite strong economic data, which boosted the U.S. dollar. 'A better-than-expected U.S. weekly unemployment report and private payrolls numbers for May pointed to strengthening conditions in the labor market, while a measure of service sector activity increased to a record high, pointing to a robust economic rebound,' the Reuters news agency reported Thursday.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle a bit lower, with U.S. prices just below a more than 2-year high

Oil futures inched lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down just two pennies from a more than two-year high. Prices found support from a more than 5 million-barrel decline in last week’s U.S. crude supplies, but government data also revealed an unexpected climb in gasoline inventories. The oil market in the short term is likely "slightly overbought and the risk...is to the downside," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders have been concerned about a loss in oil demand, given the worrisome number of COVID cases in India, the third largest consumer of crude oil, as well as the prospect of a deal with Iran that may bring back Iranian oil to the market later in the year, said Zahir. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery shed 2 cents, or 0.03%, to settle at $68.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month contract prices ended at $68.83 on Wednesday, their highest since October 2018, according to FactSet.