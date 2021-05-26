Cancel
MMA SQUARED: Georges St. Pierre wants to box, why does Dana White have him on a short leash?

By Chris Rini
Bloody Elbow
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen two people love money very much, they sometimes sign a contract which lays out the rules under which they can negotiate the terms of play. For the sake of this contract one person will be called the Dominant and the other Georges. Under the terms of this contract, Georges will not play with anyone other than the Dominant. This will hold until all the other Georges get together to unionize, because the way the contract is worded it’s just a matter of time before you either wear the leash or find yourself playing with some stranger in a bare knuckle boxing match.

www.bloodyelbow.com
