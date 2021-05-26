Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amazon to Buy MGM, Studio Behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank'

By Joseph Pisani
NBC Bay Area
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde" and “Shark Tank," with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company's second-largest acquisition after it bought...

www.nbcbayarea.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Mgm#Shark Tank#Mgm#Shark Tank#Whole Foods#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hbo#Forrester Research Inc#Thelma Louise#Epix#Amazon Com Inc#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Economy
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Steven Spielberg Shuns Movie Home In Streaming Deal

The filmmaker’s Netflix deal is an unspoken critique of NBCU’s Peacock. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s relationship with NBC dates from 1969, when he made his directorial debut on an episode of Rod Serling’s anthology series Night Gallery starring Joan Crawford. Its corporate sibling, Universal Pictures, provides office space for his Amblin Entertainment production company and has distributed many of his biggest films, including Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park and the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List.
MoviesExtra

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens with New Experiences!

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood tour is BACK! Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens on June 26 with new ways for fans to explore behind the scenes of some of their favorite movies and television shows. New experiences include “The Storytelling Showcase,” which dives into Warner Bros.’ nearly 100-year history, while “Action and Magic Made Here” takes fans deep into the DC Universe, as well as the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series.
Moviescynopsis.com

06/24/21: Jerry Seinfeld takes the proverbial cake with new Netflix film

CBS: United States of AI at 8:30 and Clarice at 10p. As had been rumored, ViacomCBS announced another reorg, this time setting the leadership team for its global streaming business. Tanya Gile, currently GM of MTV Entertainment Group, is elevated as a “centralized head” to lead all content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally as chief programming officer, streaming. In other moves, George Cheeks, CBS president/CEO, will also serve as chief content officer, News & Sports, Paramount+. Jim Gianopulos, chairman/CEO, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as chief content officer, movies, Paramount+. Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, adds the title chief content officer, music, Paramount+. Chris McCarthy, president, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as chief content officer, unscripted entertainment and adult animation, Paramount+, while David Nevins, chairman/CEO, Showtime Networks, will also serve as chief content officer, scripted originals, Paramount+. Nicole Clemens will broaden her responsibilities as president, Paramount Television Studios, to include president, Paramount+ original scripted series, and Brian Robbins, president, Kids & Family Entertainment, will also serve as chief content officer, Kids & Family, Paramount+.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
Businessallears.net

NEWS: Steven Spielberg’s Production Company Signs Deal With Netflix

As the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ continue to rise, we have seen more and more big names and film-level productions head to the at-home services. And today, a major production deal was announced for the biggest streaming service out there right now. According to CNN Business,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
Businessnewsbrig.com

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners Inks A Deal With Netflix

(RTTNews) - Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has inked a deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX). The deal between Amblin Partners and Netflix will cover multiple new feature films per year. Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors in history of Hollywood. He has won the Best Director...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.