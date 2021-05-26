Yosemite’s Cool, But Have You Seen the Gas Station?

It’s not easy to describe the immense physical beauty that surrounds the Whoa Nellie Deli in California’s sweeping Owens Valley. Here, time is measured in sunlight and water. The massive, semi-arid grassland that rolls away from the Eastern Sierra foothills is largely dependent on annual turns of fortune from both, meted out in seasonal installments. Winter is a time of hopeful bounty, as locals eagerly check annual snowpack levels to get a sense of how much water there will be to go around for the valley’s many farms, ranches, and small rural communities come summertime. Snow also means winter tourism, a vital financial lifeline for year-round locals ready to steadily separate skiers and snowshoers from their money at destinations like Mammoth Mountain.