SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove got a win for the first time in six starts, even though he was unable to provide the relief the San Diego Padres were also looking for. The right-hander who began his first season with his hometown team so spectacularly — even historically — was effective enough to hold the St. Louis Cardinals to a run in five innings but not efficient enough to get past that in what ended up a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series at Petco Park.