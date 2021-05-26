Cancel
Jon Jones reveals he may not fight again until 2022: ‘I’m comfortable enough to wait and that’s exactly what I’ll do’

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those hoping to see Jon Jones make his heavyweight debut in 2021, it doesn’t seem like that may happen, according to the former 205-pound champion. Jones, who hasn’t competed since defending his title — which has since been vacated and captured by Jan Blachowicz — against Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247 in March 2020. “Bones” gave up the belt in order to make the move to the heavyweight division, and a hopeful encounter with new titleholder Francis Ngannou.

