Disney's Cruella is absolutely absurd

By Alex Cranz
The Verge
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spent the entire run of Disney’s Cruella torn between delight and horror. Rarely has a film so neatly emotionally vivisected me as this one about a villain best known for wanting to skin puppies to make a coat. Only Cruella isn’t about that character really. It’s not about her war with the fur industry or PETA. It’s definitely not about a collection of Dalmatian dogs fleeing her furrier desires. It’s a colorful and pulpy tale of a woman with profound narcissistic tendencies getting vengeance on a murderer and becoming a London fashion icon. I’m sorry if you ever thought, “I could never have anything but camp-fueled affection for Disney’s puppy killer” because this gal is a delight.

Beauty & Fashion
CinemaBlend

Disney's Cruella Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying

If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. That’s right, the live-action adaptation about a young Cruella de Vil (from Disney’s 101 Dalmations) is almost here! Cruella stars Emma Stone as the title character (but they pay proper homage to Glenn Close's original legacy), and also features Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. This crime comedy-drama follows Estelle de Vil, who aspires to be a fashion designer but journeys along the path that will lead her to become the notorious Cruella de Vil. (Everyone, hide your puppies.)
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
Celebrities
E! News

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Movies
IndieWire

‘Cruella’ First Reactions: A Bold and Wicked Disney Origin Story Starring Emma Stone

Early word is in for “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie’s flamboyant spin on the origin story of iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, and the film looks to be a winner. Emma Stone is being praised for her wicked twist on the “101 Dalmatians” villainess. Emma Thompson is also being singled out for her turn as Baroness von Hellman, the head of a swank fashion house and also a renowned haute fashion legend. Check out first reactions below.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Shopping

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
Movies

Review: Emma Stone doesn't disappoint in Disney's 'Cruella'

Live action redos of animated classics have been all the rage lately. Disney in particular found its lucrative, formulaic sweet spot, a cash cow that produces a comical amount of box office gold with a simple flick of a fairy godmother's wrist. Reimaginings of these well-loved properties appeal to both new generations of kids who have easy access to streaming content, as well as to the Millennial crowd who place ridiculous sentimental worth on the stories and their characters (*gulp*, guilty). But the blueprint is stale. The films typically follow the source material with razor sharp accuracy so as not to offend the fans who aren't always agreeable to change.
Movies

Cruella (2021): Justifies Disney’s Biggest Villain, Cruella de Vil

Walt Disney Studios is once again making a live-action film of one of its greatest villains, after Maleficent. This time, the villain is none other than Cruella de Vil from the Disney franchise 101 Dalmatians. The film was released theatrically and on Disney+ on May 28, 2021. Cruella (2021) focuses...
Movies

Did ‘Cruella’ Just Introduce Us to Disney’s Darkest Villain?

*Article contains spoilers. Do not read if you have not watched Cruella* Disney is well known for giving us some pretty dark villains. Dr. Facilier makes deals with the Other Side and sends peoples souls there. Judge Claude Frollo tried to burn Esmeralda for witchcraft and tried to kill baby Quasimodo. And then theres Clayton, who tried to kill Tarzan in order to kidnap his gorilla family and...
Movies

Cruella Fans Love Emma Stone's Performance as the Iconic Disney Villain

Disney's Cruella just premiered in United States theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, and Emma Stone has been blowing many fans away with her performance. In the 101 Dalmatians villain's origin story, which has also been drawing a lot of comparisons to Joker, Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil. Though Disney fans will know Cruella as one of the most despicable villains of them all, Stone still has thousands of people moved by her performance.