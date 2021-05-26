Cancel
Everyone Should Be Doing More Turkish Get-Ups

By Emily Abbate
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Turkish get-up is complicated—no getting around it. It's a sequence of seven motions (more or less) that take you from lying on your side to kneeling to standing tall—all with a kettlebell held over your head. It apparently has its origins in the Turkish military, but these days it's become a calling card of a certain kind of enlightened gym rat. (It's showy, but in a subtle way—unlike with barbell-bending deadlifts, it's impossible to move that much weight.)

