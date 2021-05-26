Everyone Should Be Doing More Turkish Get-Ups
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Turkish get-up is complicated—no getting around it. It's a sequence of seven motions (more or less) that take you from lying on your side to kneeling to standing tall—all with a kettlebell held over your head. It apparently has its origins in the Turkish military, but these days it's become a calling card of a certain kind of enlightened gym rat. (It's showy, but in a subtle way—unlike with barbell-bending deadlifts, it's impossible to move that much weight.)www.gq.com