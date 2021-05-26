'Strangeland' Is a Stunning Adventure Game Built Around a Dull Concept

There are a ton of great point-and-click adventure games out there and we have years of back catalog we could bring out. With so many iconic classics, it’s worth looking at a few titles that might have popped up that you either missed out on recently or are slated to come out within this year. We’re going to highlight a few titles that we think you should be playing in 2021 or at the very least kept on your radar when you’re in the mood to try a new point-and-click adventure game.