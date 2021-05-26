'Strangeland' Is a Stunning Adventure Game Built Around a Dull Concept
Strangeland is actively weird. Staged in the twilight space of dreams in a pseudo-carnival filled with bizarro characters, it asks you to accept its twisted logic and pursue a thematically simple plot: you are a Man who witnesses a Woman destroying herself over and over again in this dream world, and you want to save her from that fate. Along the way, you will ride on a giant cicada that quotes psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan, you’ll rewire a carnival shooting game, and you’ll insult a telepathic squid to death. It is certainly a melange of different vibes and tastes, all crammed together into a discrete package that is undeniably an adventure-game-ass adventure game.www.vice.com