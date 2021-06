As we venture into summertime as fully vaccinated cicadas, we’re realizing that 1) we don’t remember how to pack a carry-on bag 2) we don’t have a big budget 3) we do have a big thirst to be submerged in Ma Nature, relaxing in a remote wilderness estate where no one will hear you scream, or one of the best Montana retreats for hanging with Ben, J.Lo., and the pronghorns. When planning your summer brain break, the trick is in picking rental homes that feel like a vacation in and of themselves. Think about it. Where could you go with yourself, your lover(s), or your burgeoning cult (what’s the difference, really?) that has a vibe on its own turf? What’s the kind of hotel or B&B you would’ve killed to stay as a kid or teen?