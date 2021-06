A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...