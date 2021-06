Artists like Dallas of America invest in themselves and expand business offerings to boost their music careers. Reaching #1 and staying at the top takes more than a good voice or a bomb beat. To thrive in this era of the music industry, artists need more if they want to stand-out. According to a 2020 report by Chartmetric, the label, producer union, and YouTube channel, Internet Money had the biggest growth in Spotify monthly listeners with more than 24M downloads. With Spotify being arguably the go-to digital streaming platform for American listeners, its industrious design has changed the way listeners discover music. When it comes to Internet Money’s success, it is in part attributed to the group offering more than just good music. Let’s face it, artists can’t make it in the industry without being multifaceted on all fronts and that’s something Internet Money has; from the artistry to knowing the business of music.