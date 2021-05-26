Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Celebrate Asian Beauty, but Remember We’re Not a Monolith

By Sara Ku
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know the saying, “If it doesn’t exist, create it”? I can’t claim to have coined the term, but as a founder of a Filipino beauty brand, “F-Beauty” is how I’m staking my claim in this world. I, of course, love the irony of it, but for me, it has a deeper meaning. When I first started Kaya Essentials, I sold my products at farmers’ markets and pop ups. After seeing me, so many potential customers would assume that my four-foot table would be a collection of imported Korean beauty products. And on more than one occasion, buyers at retailers would want to put my products on their K-beauty shelves to pass them off as something they weren’t. It occurred to me that, in the same way many Americans see Asian Americans as a monolith, they can see Asian beauty as a monolith as well.

www.wellandgood.com
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian People#South Asian#Monolith#Beauty Brands#Indigenous Beauty#Asian Companies#Free Love#Filipino#Korean#Japanese#East Asian#Allied Market Research#K Beauty#Ayurveda#Malay#Chinese#Spanish#Asians#The Pew Research Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Philippines
Related
Skin CareFASHION Magazine |

These Are The June 2021 Beauty Launches We’re Eyeing

From a smart serum that knows your skin better than you do to an aromatherapy-infused line of lip balms. Feeling emotionally ready to head back into the world this summer? Same. But perhaps your skin and hair don’t exactly share those sentiments. If you’re looking for quick fixes and touch-ups, have we ever got you covered with the just-launched products that will get you summer-ready in no time. From 10-minute hair colour solutions to lip balms that instantly brighten your mood, and a serum from the future (or so it seems) that can recognize what your skin needs before you even do, these are the June 2021 beauty launches we’re obsessing over — and June’s barely begun.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Celebrity-Branded Clean Beauty Lines

IKARIA Beauty is a clean beauty line by Debbie Matenopoulos. This collection of new skincare marks Emmy-nominated media personality's very first debut in the beauty industry. The product line is free from over 50 harmful compounds that are typically found in commercial beauty products. Instead, IKARIA Beauty promotes the health and integrity of the skin.
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

The Best New Beauty Products We Tried in May

Welcome to Stuff We Want, our comprehensive roundup of the best beauty products we tried each month. From undisputed favorites to brand-new releases, these are the things our editors loved throughout the month of May. It's basically summer, right? Which means our beauty routines have taken on a new mission:...
MinoritiesBBC

Bath panel to celebrate achievements of black and Asian people

A race and equality panel has said it will celebrate the historic achievements of black and Asian people that so far have been overlooked. The Bath and North East Somerset Council group has been considering ways to celebrate success in Bath, for example with memorials and plaques. Councillor Dine Romero...
Makeuppurewow.com

12 Incredibly Effective Beauty Products Celebrities Love

This super-hydrating moisturizer counts a ton ﻿of celebs as fans, including Victoria Beckham, Sandra Oh and Margot Robbie. You can thank Kate Winslet for introducing you to your new favorite nourishing lip balm. Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar Tool. ($195) Jennifer Aniston may be fond of affordable drugstore products from Aveno,...
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

This epic K-Beauty skincare brand just launched in the UK and beauty enthusiasts are losing their minds

Then I Met You has seriously made its mark since launching only three years ago. Already, the K-Beauty brand is famous for its effective custom formulas, its periwinkle blue-hued packaging that are both beautiful and functional, and products that work hard and will simplify all of our skincare routines. They originally launched stateside back in 2018 and are just now dipping their toes into the UK market, exclusively available with beauty retailer Cult Beauty.
CelebrationsBoston Magazine

This Cape Celebration Featured a Beautiful Blend of Cultural Traditions

Hosted in Osterville, the small-but-stunning wedding incorporated both Indian and American customs. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. December 19, 2020. Private Residence. Osterville, Massachusetts. THE STORY. Make no mistake: When Purvi...
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

This Is Officially the Most Popular Fragrance in the U.S.

According to recent data from the NPD Group, the prestige beauty industry saw a sales decline of almost 20 percent last year, but perfume sales grew double digits in 2020. While there are plenty of signature scents and playful spritzes to experiment with, there’s one fragrance in particular that outperformed the rest.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Fuss-Free Beauty Brands

Superfluid is a new Italian skincare brand and it celebrates real skin and provides products that are fun, stress-free and bold. The products in minimal packaging are made with favorite ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera and the campaign images from the brand feature real skin as it is naturally, acne and rosacea and all.
MinoritiesElite Daily

Peep These Beauty Products From Brands Giving Back To LGBTQ+ Communities This Year

Pride month is finally here, and beauty brands are lining up to drop exclusive collections to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities. While the entire month of June is the perfect time to bring out the rainbow-filled palettes and packaging, what’s more important is ensuring consistent support for queer people and highlighting the brands actually donating to LGBTQIA+-focused charities and non-profits.
Politicsagupdate.com

Remember why we’re free to enjoy summer

OPINION Across our nation in each state heroes reside. They are nearby every day, every night, all year-round. Most are now unknown. Many are forgotten by the majority of folks. But their names are before us should we seek them out. Mostly forgotten is the sacrifice of the unknown and...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

This Bubbling, Enzyme-Packed Cleanser Is Like a Gentle Peel and a Face Wash All in One

Summer skin has its own specific set of needs. With increased sweat and humidity comes increased oiliness, and more time outdoors means that you should be upping the ante on protective ingredients. While there are certain swaps that dermatologists recommend making to your entire routine—like adding an exfoliant, doubling down on antioxidants, and opting for lighter hydrating ingredients—we found a cleanser that will help you meet nearly every single one of your complexion’s warm-weather demands.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Well+Good

My New Signature Scent Smells Like Someone Bottled Up a Sunset

Of all the beauty products we apply on a given day, none is more personal than a signature scent. These fragrances often feel as much of a part of who we are as a dry sense of humor or a weird scar, and give us a way to communicate some small part of ourselves with the world. I’ve been wearing the same perfume every day since I was 14. The springy floral made me feel like a woman long before I could vote or rent a car, and gave me a sense of home no matter where I was in the world. But with my thirtieth birthday afoot, I recently realized it was time for something new. And when Ellis Brooklyn’s new scent, Bee, came across my desk, it made the decision as easy as a single spritz.
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

6 Pairs of Sneakers To Wear With Dresses That Will Keep You Comfy and Pulled Together

Aether is a go-to for sleek, stylish pieces that look at home in the city, but are functional for outdoor adventuring. These sneakers are their first sneakers for women, and they come in both black and white. Thoughtful detailing is a staple for the brand, and what stands out about these is that the insole is made with the same shock absorbent, impact protective material that their motorcycle gear is made from.
Gas PriceNEWSBTC

Is The Planet the Price We Pay For Things of Beauty?

NFTs are a thing of beauty (sometimes), and sometimes they are just downright weird. But they are collectible, and they are definitely having more than a moment. NFTs have grabbed the headlines with celebrities releasing their collections, from “The Mohammed Ali Collection”, to Tony Hawk and then prominent artists like Banksy and Beeple whose work was auctioned off in Christie’s for an astonishing $69 million bid. Anything can be sold as an NFT as long as it is first digitized; from gifs to songs from the likes of Snoop and Grimes, to tweets – remember Jack Dorsey’s first-ever Twitter Tweet with the memorable words “just setting up my twttr ”? He wrote that on March 21, 2006, and it was later auctioned off by the CEO of Twitter and Square, Dorsey for an eye-watering $2.9 million to a Malaysian businessman. And especially art, including trading cards and unique pieces of artwork.
Hair CareEnumclaw Courier Herald

Folital Reviews: Obvious Scam or Real Ingredients That Work?

Hair loss can be a source of embarrassment. It’s normal to lose a few hairs each day, but losing patches in bulk is inconvenient. Many people are embarrassed by the large pieces of hair disappearing from their scalp. The worst aspect is that excessive hair loss might potentially lead to baldness. This means you’ll have to choose between wearing wigs and accepting your reality. Yes, there are methods for regaining your hair.
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

This Week Is Full of Transformative Energy That You Can Embrace as a Welcome Reset

Last week’s cosmic energy urged us to mindfully observe rather than act while the road shifts before us. We don’t always know what the right direction is to take in life, so sometimes sitting back in receptivity can be the very best course of action. While, cosmically speaking, the week ahead also brings a number changes, it also leaves us with more opportunities to uncover our innate navigational talents so we can gain greater access to our soul’s purpose. Basically, expect some major breakthroughs.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

7 Foundations for Mature Skin That Makeup Artists Can’t Stop Recommending to Clients Over 50

Because skin changes as we age, each decade brings about an entirely new set of needs, and dermatologists are constantly recommending routine swaps for your 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond. In addition to adding skin-supporting ingredients into your daily regimen—like retinoids and peptides—you may also want to consider switching up your cosmetic lineup to include foundation for mature skin.