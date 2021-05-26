Rise and Phight: 5/26/2021

Imagine, if you will, if you were comatose from November 1 through yesterday morning. When you woke up, the first thing you wondered was about the Phillies. “How are they doing?” you ask as you blink away the confusion. Now, imagine if I were to respond to you that the team ERA leaderboard was topped by Zack Wheeler and that Vince Velasquez would be second on that list. Imagine if I told you that Velasquez would put together a string of four starts were he would throw 23 innings and only allow three runs, eleven walks and 24 strikeouts. Would you believe me, or slip right back into that coma?