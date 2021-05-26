Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rise and Phight: 5/26/2021

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine, if you will, if you were comatose from November 1 through yesterday morning. When you woke up, the first thing you wondered was about the Phillies. “How are they doing?” you ask as you blink away the confusion. Now, imagine if I were to respond to you that the team ERA leaderboard was topped by Zack Wheeler and that Vince Velasquez would be second on that list. Imagine if I told you that Velasquez would put together a string of four starts were he would throw 23 innings and only allow three runs, eleven walks and 24 strikeouts. Would you believe me, or slip right back into that coma?

www.thegoodphight.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Zack Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Phillies#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLB6abc

Scherzer expected to start for the Nationals against Phillies

Washington Nationals (33-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday. The Phillies are 17-17 against...
MLBnumberfire.com

Odubel Herrera back in Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals. Herrera was held out of the previous lineup against a left-hander. He will return to center field on Tuesday in place of Matt Vierling and replace Luke Williams at the top of the lineup.
MLBnetworthynewz.com

‘Typical Max’: Checks don’t slow Scherzer

PHILADELPHIA — The groin injury that had sidelined Max Scherzer did not seem to slow him down in his return to the mound Tuesday night — nor did the three umpire checks for foreign substances. A visibly agitated Scherzer battled his way through five innings of one-run ball to lead...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Bryce Harper impressed by Bailey Falter: ‘He’s nasty’

It wasn’t quite Gabe Kapler saying Hoby Milner was “nasty, brother,” but Philadelphia Phillies rookie left-hander Bailey Falter got some ringing endorsements after limiting the San Francisco Giants to one run in three innings Friday. Falter – who also pitched three scoreless innings in Los Angeles earlier this week –...
MLBcrossingbroad.com

Max Scherzer Sticks It to Phillies, Joe Girardi Ejected in Loss

About three hours before the start of Tuesday night’s game with the Nationals, Phils manager Joe Girardi stood in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park for his pregame availability. He answered questions about Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances (wait for it) and his team’s weekend pitching plans. He also provided some injury updates.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Nationals hold off Phillies behind Yan Gomes, Juan Soto

Yan Gomes singled twice and drove in two runs, Juan Soto added two hits and two runs scored and the Washington Nationals defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday. Nationals starter Max Scherzer (6-4) tossed five solid innings and allowed two hits and one run. Scherzer, who had been...
MLBUSA Today

Scherzer passes checks, Nationals stare down Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Max Scherzer incident latest in Joe Girardi’s season of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swats ninth home run

Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals. Harper got the Phillies on the board by taking Max Scherzer deep in the second inning. It was the ninth long ball of the season for the 28-year-old and his first since June 8. Overall, Harper has compiled a .279/.386/.481 slash line across 51 games.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo, Max Scherzer, and Davey Martinez on Tuesday’s sticky stuff drama in Philadelphia...

Max Scherzer was okay with, or at least submitted to, the first two checks on his hat, hands, glove, and belt, as MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances was in effect for the first time on Tuesday night, after the Washington Nationals had Monday off on the first official day of the new protocols designed to root out foreign substances that aid a pitcher’s grip.
MLBNBC Washington

Bryce Harper Dons Sombrero After Crushing Home Run Off Max Scherzer

Harper dons sombrero after crushing homer off Scherzer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Heading into play Tuesday, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper had homered just four times in the last two months. While several injuries and a near-disaster pitch that hit him in the face limited him to 33 games over that span, it was hardly the kind of stretch the Phillies have come to expect of their $330 million man.
MLBTrentonian

Phillies Notebook: Girardi's support for Neris as closer is wavering

PHILADELPHIA — It's not like Hector Neris didn't have his chances this season to keep his closer's role. Neris, who blew his third save in his last five tries Wednesday to hand the Washington Nationals a 13-12 victory at Citizens Bank Park, had been the subject of fan and media scrutiny in recent weeks, but had received manager Joe Girardi's support all along.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Bryce Harper removed from game due to injury

Phillies star right fielder Bryce Harper was removed from tonight’s game against the Dodgers in the fourth inning, reports Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “Looks like he hurt his back on a swing,” according to Gelb. Harper was day-to-day with lower back tightness at one point in mid-April, but only...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Andrew McCutchen is the first Phillie to do this in over a decade!

More like Andrew McClutchen. Wednesday’s Nationals-Phillies game was what you’d call absolutely drunk baseball. A ton of runs, massive homers, each team hitting a grand slam. Or considering Tuesday night’s drama between Joe Girardi and Max Scherzer, maybe that was the drunk baseball and this is the hangover. Spoiler alert:...
New York Post

Joe Girardi getting pretty desperate after Bryce Harper flap

Joe Girardi isn’t trying to win any friends in Philadelphia. The Phillies manager is taking the Bill Belichick and New England Patriots approach to keeping all things secret. The strategy has been often imitated but never duplicated. Asked on Thursday why he pinch hit Jean Segura but then used Nick...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Could the Philadelphia Phillies Trade for Max Scherzer?

It will certainly be a full-circle moment if Dave Dombrowski manages to pull off a trade that brings Max Scherzer to Philadelphia. After all, Scherzer’s dominance really began in Detroit when Dombrowski orchestrated a three-way trade with the Diamondbacks and Yankees. Scherzer had made his MLB debut with the DBacks in 2008, and compiled a 3.86 ERA over 46 games in two seasons with them. In his first season as a Tiger in 2010, he posted a 3.50 ERA over 31 starts. Scherzer won his first Cy Young as a Tiger in 2013, the same year he became a wins leader for the first time and began his streak of 7 consecutive All-Star appearances.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Joe Girardi Ejected After Confrontation With Max Scherzer

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected from tonight’s matchup against the Nationals for a conflict with Washington pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer, who was making his first start for the Nats since suffering an injury back on Jun. 11, had already been checked on two occasions for the use of foreign substances. Despite passing the first two check’s, Girardi insisted that the opposing ace be checked again in the fifth inning.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: 3 players most likely to be gone by trade deadline

Three Phillies who are most likely to be dealt by the July 30 trade deadline. Entering Friday’s series opener between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, the Joe Girardi-led squad sits in third place in the National League East. Three games under .500 (26-29) and four...