You can now hide like counts on Instagram and Facebook

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now hide like counts on Instagram and Facebook. After years of testing on both platforms, Facebook and Instagram have settled on an opt-in experience for hiding like counts to allow people to disable seeing them across all posts and an option to hide their own public like counts from others.

