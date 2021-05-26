The Great Pink Sugar Cookie Rivalry of Southwestern Utah

I think people might find it strange to know that cookies are in my top three favorite foods of all time. The usual answer is a type of cuisine, but for me cookies (and almost any type except peanut butter) put a smile on my face. So when my friend started raving about how delicious Crumbl Cookies' cookies are, I got to thinking that I had to try them. Crumbl Cookies is based in Utah, but luckily, two new locations opened up right in Austin so it was all just a delicious coincidence.