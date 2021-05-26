Cancel
Energy Industry

ExxonMobil Faces Major Investor Battle On Climate Stance

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shareholders of ExxonMobil will determine Wednesday whether to replace up to four board members in a move that could mark a turning point for the oil giant on climate change. The petroleum company, which has faced myriad shareholder votes on its climate stance over the decades, has battled the efforts of activist group Engine No. 1 to challenge ExxonMobil's petroleum-centered strategy in favor of one that embraces renewable energy investments as Royal Dutch, Total and other rivals have done.

Energy Industrymadison

Energy investors want climate action -- Don Wichert

As a member the Madison Gas and Electric Co. shareholder group, MGE Shareholders for Clean Energy, we are pleased that MGE is moving forward by including clean energy projects in their asset base. MGE’s recent major investments in renewable energy and storage shows progress towards a clean energy future. According...
Environmentkfgo.com

CEOs and investors push world leaders for stronger climate action

LONDON (Reuters) – A group of 79 company bosses and investors managing $41 trillion issued separate calls on Thursday for world leaders to accelerate action on climate change by enacting more ambitious policies in areas including carbon pricing. In an open letter to all governments as leaders of the G7...
Economytricountyindependent.com

Corporate America needs to level with investors on climate change

Billions of dollars of commitments have been made by corporations to reduce carbon emissions. But without reliable and comparable corporate disclosures, investors will be unable to make informed judgments about the consequences for the value of their investments. To protect investors and to promote efficient capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission needs to establish minimum standards for carbon-related disclosures.
POTUSCNN

Investors holding $41 trillion demand action on climate — now

New York (CNN Business) — Investors managing more than $41 trillion in assets are loudly calling on world leaders to immediately step up their climate game if they don't want to miss out on a wave of clean energy investment. More than 450 major investors signed a letter that was...
Public Healthabc17news.com

The chipmaking factory of the world is battling Covid and the climate crisis

Taiwanese officials are fretting about whether a severe outbreak of Covid-19 could jeopardize the island’s critical role in the global semiconductor supply chain. But there’s another threat to the industry that experts worry may have even more drastic consequences: the climate crisis. Taiwan — which accounts for more than half...
EnvironmentValueWalk

No Major G7 Stock Index Aligned With Paris Climate Goals

New research by CDP and the United Nations Global Compact on behalf of the Science Based Targets initiative calls on the largest G7 companies to take ambitious climate action. No major G7 stock indexes are currently on a 2°C pathway, much less the 1.5°C that is so urgently needed. Four of the seven indexes, including the FTSE 100 and S&P 500, are on dangerous temperature pathways of 3°C or above.
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Major investor calls for ‘radical board-level change at Foxtons’

Foxtons’ largest shareholder is calling for a ‘radical’ shake-up at the company, starting with wholesale board changes. Hosking Partners, run by Jeremy Hosking, the investment tycoon, owns an 11.2% stake in Foxtons, and is said to be unhappy at Foxtons’ dwindling share price and executive pay. According to The Times,...
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

ExxonMobil board to get third climate activist

By Bojan Lepic After initially losing two board nominees to Engine No. 1, ExxonMobil said the activist firm would have three board seats after announcing all twelve board nominees. The post ExxonMobil board to get…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

As oil majors face climate rebukes, advocates shift to longer-term fight

Pumpjacks in the Permian Basin. Oil companies are under growing pressure to decarbonize. Activist shareholders and environmental campaigners notched a string of high-profile victories over oil and gas majors in May, illustrating how climate-change pressure on the companies is rising in both Europe and the U.S. At Exxon Mobil Corp.,...
Energy Industrymoneyweek.com

What oil majors' climate battles tell us about shareholder democracy

Last week was a tough week for Big Oil, with ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron all losing climate-related battles with varying consequences. Perhaps not coincidentally, the last couple of weeks have been rather positive for the oil price itself. A barrel of Brent crude will now cost you more than $70. This is partly due to growing confidence in the strength of the recovery, as well as ongoing caution on the part of the Opec oil cartel about pumping more oil.
CBS News

Biden's stance on fossil fuels at odds with climate change pledges

President Biden is pausing Trump-era oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, but his administration continues backing other fossil fuel projects. Lisa Friedman, a reporter for The New York Times' climate desk, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the president's policies and climate promises.
Energy Industrybtlonline.org

ExxonMobil on Losing End of Stockholder Climate Rebellion

May 26 may go down in history as one of the gloomiest days for the world’s fossil fuel industry. Three events on that day may be a harbinger of change to come for oil companies that have largely resisted altering their business model to address the global climate crisis. In...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

It's time for investors to take a lead on climate policy

While many leading Wall Street firms are making climate pledges, these are not always backed up with action. Investment firms must now integrate public climate policy into their business objectives and activities. Doing so will help meet net-zero pledges, keep increasingly ESG-focused investors onside - and will benefit their bottom...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Allowing ExxonMobil’s Guyana oil drilling will illegally exacerbate climate crisis, lawsuit claims

At the end of April, oil giant ExxonMobil announced its 19th discovery of oil off Guyana’s coast - a region regarded by the industry as one of the world's most important new oil and gas resources accessed in the last decade.But now two Guyanese citizens – a tour guide and a university lecturer – are taking the country’s government to court, arguing that allowing the drilling will exacerbate the climate crisis and that it breaches the government’s legal duty to protect citizens’ and future generations right’ to live in a healthy environment.ExxonMobil currently produces around 4 billion barrels of oil...
EnvironmentTri-City Herald

Carbon pricing key to battling climate change in America | Guest Opinion

Our nation’s lawmakers are currently working to craft and attempt to pass a package of spending measures and policies aimed at transforming America’s infrastructure and tackling climate change. During an Earth Day summit with world leaders, President Biden committed the U.S. to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent...