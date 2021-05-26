Need a Bottle of Natural Wine? The Gas Station Has You Covered.
My dad is the kind of old-school character who arrives four hours ahead of departure time for a domestic flight from Miami to New York. All of his bills are paid via paper check, which he drops off in person. And, naturally, he’s a big believer in going into the gas station to pay the clerk directly before filling his tank with gas, putting zero trust in the card machines out by the pumps. And so, when I was home in Miami a couple of months ago, he didn’t even have to ask before I marched into the Mobil station on the corner of Coral Way and 32nd Avenue to ask the clerk to fill us up at number four.www.eater.com