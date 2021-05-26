Need a Bottle of Natural Wine? The Gas Station Has You Covered.

Cheap wine. Is there ever really a good enough excuse to drink it? Before we answer that question let’s define “cheap wine”. According to Merriam-Webster one definition of “cheap” simply means “obtainable at a low price.” So when we are talking about cheap wine, we may be simply saying that it is inexpensive, not automatically assuming that it tastes bad. However we often think of wine that is $10 or less a bottle as not at all quaffable, something for mere peasants to sip on or as the British and Australian’s call it “plonk”. Let’s take a moment and reconsider this because there are some inexpensive wines that are very enjoyable especially in the summer.