Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Father Accused Of Raping, Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Daughter For Months

By Suneeta Sunny
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The medical examination revealed that the girl was sexually abused. The police arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of rape and sexual assault of a minor. A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and repeatedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter, police said. The police arrested a 38-year-old man from...

www.ibtimes.com
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maharashtra Police#Rape In India#Child Rape#Accused Of Assault#Sexual Assault#The Assault#Indian#Free Press Journal#Posco#Ncrb#Daughter#Sexual Offences Act#Man#Crying#March#Haryana#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Mumbai
Related
Lawrence County, ARwmcactionnews5.com

Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby. On Friday, June 4, following three days of testimony, a jury of 7 women and 5 men convicted Joey Allen Penix of Imboden on one count of rape.
Nunda, NYnews4sanantonio.com

Nunda father accused of injuring three-month-old child

Nunda, N.Y. – A Livingston County man is facing charges after allegedly causing injuries to his three-month-old child. Dustin Smith, 22, is charged with two counts each of assault, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. According to Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies, an investigation began last...
Memphis, TNWREG

Memphis caretaker accused of abusing 83-year-old woman, hitting her with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caretaker was arrested after he was accused of beating an 83-year-old woman and then hitting her with her own car. According to police, officers discovered the injured woman when they responded to the 1500 block of Marianna Street on June 1. She told authorities Melvin Brooks, 64, struck her several times in the face so hard that her dentures fell out of her mouth.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Thousands demand a pardon for woman who killed stepfather-turned-husband after he repeatedly raped her from the age of 12 and impregnated her four times - as she goes on trial for murder

Thousands are demanding a pardon for a woman who killed her serial rapist stepfather after years of abuse which began when her first period started. Valérie Bacot, 40, killed her stepfather-turned-husband Daniel Polette on March 13, 2016 after years of horrific abuse. The abuse began when she was 12-years-old and...
Murfreesboro, TNwgnsradio.com

30-Year-Old Man Accused of RAPE in Murfreesboro

UPDATED: A 30-year-old in Murfreesboro has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a teenager. Murfreesboro Detectives investigated the accusations and presented their findings to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. Joshua Walton was arrested on June 4th under a sealed indictment and accused of raping a girl who...
Posted by
Latin Times

12-Year-Old Raped By Cleric While Trying To Get Water From Mosque, Accused Arrested

Police in India’s capital New Delhi, arrested a 48-year-old cleric for the rape of a minor. Reports of the rape led to mob gathering outside the mosque where the incident took place. The accused was arrested and charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He remains in judicial custody as the police continue to investigate the incident.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

6-Year-Old Killed After Mom Unwittingly Drives Into Minneapolis Gang Shootout

A 6-year-old girl has died three days after her mom unwittingly drove into the middle of a gang shootout in Minneapolis. Aniya Allen and her mom were driving home from a day of shopping and swimming when they crossed through an intersection in which rival gangs were having a shootout, according to the Star Tribune. Allen was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. Police confirmed her death Wednesday afternoon. No arrested have been made, according to MPR News. Allen’s grandfather, activist K.G. Wilson, wrote on Facebook: “These maggots killed my 6 year old granddaughter here in mpls after all I tried to do to help bring love compassion and Peace! I just went from sad to mad. Right now all I want to know is who did this?” Wilson has been known to speak out on issues regarding gang violence and said he is heartbroken about the incident. “What about her life? Her life matters,” he said on Tuesday.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 61, is shot dead in front of her daughter and eight-week-old grandchild after answering a knock at the front door of her home - as cops hunt for man behind 'targeted attack'

A grandmother has been fatally shot in the chest at close-range after answering the front door of her suburban home. Stacey Klimovitch, 61, was shot through the screen door of her flat in the Newcastle suburb of Stockton, two hours north of Sydney, at about 8pm on Wednesday night. The...