America Loves Gas Station Snacks. Here Are Some of the Finest by Region

Whether we’re hitting them up during a marathon road trip or just a pit-stop during the weekly commute, gas stations are where America gets what it needs. For your car, that’s a few gallons of unleaded. For the rest of us, it’s something salty, sweet, crunchy, or highly caffeinated. But aside from a few constants (show us a fuel stop without jerky and Red Bull), the snacks, drinks, and often full meals available at gas stations vary greatly depending on where you are in the country; they’re dictated by local tastes, demographics, and plain old corn-fed culinary ingenuity. Here, then, Eater has compiled some of America’s favorite regional gas station indulgences, from gobs in Pennsylvania to breakfast pizza in Iowa to deep-fried burritos in Texas to Spam musubi in Hawai’i. Regardless of what your gas meter says, these are some of the bites worth pulling off the interstate for.