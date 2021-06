The Collins-Maxwell baseball team picked up its first victory of the season Friday with a 7-4 victory over Colo-NESCO at Zearing. The Spartans scored three runs in the first inning, led 5-2 after three innings then went up 7-2 in the top of the fifth. The Royals came back with a run in the bottom of the fifth and added another in the seventh, but the Spartans easily held on to improve to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.