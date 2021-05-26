Is Bishop Leaving ‘NCIS’? Emily Wickersham Speaks Out After Season 18 Finale
NCIS fans could be saying goodbye to another series regular as Emily Wickersham appears to have departed the show for good following Tuesday's Season 18 finale. In the explosive season-ender, it was revealed that Wickersham's character Ellie Bishop had leaked a confidential National Security Agency file a decade ago. However, it later came out that ex-CIA instructor Odette Malone (Elayn J. Taylor) — who has been training her — had intentionally planted the file to be discovered so that Bishop could go on an undercover mission as a disgraced NCIS agent. Bishop even gave a goodbye kiss to her partner Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) before exiting.